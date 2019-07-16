The nine days of prayer will run Thursday through July 26.

St. Ann Catholic Church will mark the 100th anniversary of its novena this month.

The annual nine days of prayer will run Thursday through July 26, with Masses each day at 8:30 a.m. at the church, 921 East Ave. Masses also will be celebrated Thursday, Friday, Monday and July 23-26 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.

The 100th anniversary of St. Ann's Novena will be celebrated by Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence Persico at the 7:30 p.m. Mass on July 26. The Rev. Kevin MacDonald of Smyrna Beach, Florida, will be the guest preacher during the novena.

Special St. Ann's Oil, a commemorative keepsake booklet, a special shrine and blessings will be available, organizers said.

For information, call 452-4832 or visit www.motherofsorrowerie.org.