Nine food trucks, live music, activities highlight Greene Township's first food truck festival.

Looking to avoid the thunderous roar of motorcycle engines generated by Harley-Davidson BikeFest, Roar on the Shore Bike Week and Peek 'n Peak's Bikers Bash this week?

You can take in a more subdued, relaxing atmosphere at Greene Township's first food truck festival — Whisper in the Country — beginning Wednesday and continuing through Saturday on Greene Township Municipal Building grounds at 9333 Tate Road.

IronStone Meadery is organizing the festival, which will run daily from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday's agenda features a bonfire at 8:30 p.m. and additional activities that should last until about 11 p.m.

Admission is $5 for festivalgoers 12 and above, $2 for children under 12 and free admission for children under 5. Proceeds will benefit Greene Township parks and recreation.

"So much goes on in Erie, and it's about time the county starts to be recognized and have its own events," said festival organizer Rich Konkol, a lifelong Greene Township resident and co-owner of IronStone Meadery, which is located in rented space in the Greene Township Municipal Building.

"With county events, it's quieter, you don't have the rowdiness and it's not compacted like city-center," Konkol said. "You have more open space, and you have a very scenic drive out here and around the region. The county has been underutilized for many years for events. Now, with the younger crowds, they want something different, something new. They don't want the same old places and the same old events."

Whisper in the Country will offer nine food trucks, live entertainment, civic vendors, nonprofit informational booths, children's activities at Playground Paradise on municipal building grounds, and demonstrations by Steelhead, a Penn State Behrend western martial arts group.

"I want to see this as a celebrate Greene Township event," Konkol said.

All of the food trucks appearing at Whisper in the Country are members of the Erie-region Food Truck Alliance, Konkol said.

"For any region to be stable and to grow, you can't bring outside vendors in, you have to support your local small businesses because they are the backbone of your economy," Konkol said.

Ron Leonardi can be reached at 870-1680 or by e-mail. Follow him on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/ETNLeonardi.