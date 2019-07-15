Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

How To Pay For College: 2-3 p.m., Blasco Library, 160 E. Front St. Learn how to apply for financial aid and secure funding for your future. A representative from the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency will also discuss scholarship opportunities and how to be a smart borrower. Free. Registration required. For more information, call 451-6904.

Buck Night: 6:30 p.m., UPMC Park, 110 E. 10th St. SeaWolves vs. Akron Rubber Ducks. Smith's hot dogs, popcorn, 12-ounce fountain drinks and select domestic draft beers for $1 each. Game starts at 7:05 p.m. Tickets $10 to $16. https://www.milb.com/erie/tickets/promotions.

Shakespeare Summer Nights: 7 p.m., Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier, 1501 W. Sixth St. "Shrewd: The Taming of the Shrew Project," an adaptation of Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew." Also Tuesday and Wednesday. In case of rain the show will take place at Gannon University's Schuster Theatre, 620 Sassafras St. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/schustertheatre/ or call 871-5392.