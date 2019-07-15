'In today's world, everything is social media and so people forget that speaking to others is a skill.'

When Berit Elizabeth moved to Erie in June, she saw an opportunity.

Elizabeth, 36, managed a public speaking club when she lived in Massachusetts for eight years. While the club was successful, she saw the chance in Erie to start a club geared toward women based on her own vision.

"It's a training ground for confidence," said Elizabeth, who is originally from New Jersey. "Logistically, the vehicle is public speaking."

Speak Club is what Elizabeth came up with — a "public speaking club for women who want to exercise their public speaking skills and strengthen their speaking-up muscles." She held a launch party Wednesday at Radius CoWork, 1001 State St. The response was overwhelming, Elizabeth said. Around 30 women showed up for the free event.

"The amount of interest that we've had has just been so wonderful," she said. "I think that women are realizing the need for something like this here."

The group will meet twice a month during which members will give 5-minute to 7-minute prepared speeches and receive feedback from their peers. After attending the first meeting for free, members pay a $25 per month membership fee. Elizabeth hopes to develop around 12 or 13 members.

Though the club is designed to improve public speaking, the skills learned can be applied anywhere, Elizabeth said.

"Public speaking is not just for professional development, it's for personal development," she said. "Maybe it's that you need help speaking up in a personal relationship, or asking for a raise, or having a difficult conversation at work. The skills that you obtain from learning how to speak confidently and openly are invaluable."

Anxiety caused by face-to-face interaction seems to be increasing, she added.

"In today's world, everything is social media and so people forget that speaking to others is a skill," she said.

Statistics support the need for the group. Women are 2½ times less likely than men to ask questions in an academic setting , according to a 2018 study from the University of Cambridge. Elizabeth said studies show that more than 60 percent of women feel unprepared to step into leadership roles because of a lack of confidence.

Speak Club focuses on a theatrical concept called rasa, the idea that an emotion that is communicated through body language. Each meeting will use a different element of rasa as a theme and will incorporate a new body language tip to enhance a member's presence, Elizabeth said.

"I feel there needs to be this link between what you say and how you say it," she said. "There's going to be highlights on the link between body language and emotions."

Speak Club will help train women to speak up in a zero-pressure environment, she added.

"Think of it as training your body's reflexes toward public speaking," Elizabeth said. "It's so physical. Your body has natural responses to speaking in front of others. Your palms sweat, your voice quivers, your heart beats quicker. This gives us practice so that those may be a bit reduced."

Elizabeth moved to the city to join her boyfriend, who was part of the Erie Innovation District Accelerator program. She does corporate training and one-on-one coaching using body language and emotional intelligence through her company, Emotive Agility Training.

Her passion is helping others find success in the workplace through public speaking. That passion, combined with her desire to meet and be inspired by professionals in Erie, prompted her to create the club.

"I'm excited," she said. "I want to be a part of something that's women supporting other women."

For information on the club, or to join, email berit@emotiveagility.com.

Sarah Grabski can be reached at 870-1776 or by email. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNgrabski.