BLUE RIDGE SUMMIT — Come join in the fun as the Blue Ridge Summit Free Library celebrates its 97th year of service to the mountaintop community at the annual Ice Cream Social and Book Sale on Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Events take place in the library, located at 13676 Monterey Lane, on Sabillasville Road (closed to traffic) and the plaza green. It’s a day of fun filled activities, exhibits, art work, book signings, great food and great entertainment.

Whistle 5K Run/Walk

The day will open with the sixth annual Whistle 5K Run/Walk, which takes off at 8 a.m. from the plaza green. The run/walk will follow the shady and scenic streets of Blue Ridge Summit, including the beautiful panoramic view from the CAC Village on Stahley Road. Participants for the 5K should park in the lot of Living Word Church (directly across the railroad tracks from the library) or use Church Street or Dutrow Avenue – look for the signs. The Whistle 5K would not be possible without the financial support of the following sponsors: Buchanan Auto; Blue Ridge Dental Care; Country Spirits; Craig Friedly Potter and Moore; D.L. George & Sons; Edward Jones Investments; G.T.’s HandiMart; Greg and Deb Duffey; Linda Barkdoll, Realtor; M&T Bank; Martz Plumbing and HVAC; MarWon Enterprises Rental Realty; Mason Dixon BBQ Services; Total Vac; WBS Room Decorators; and Zigbone Farm Retreat. Additionally, door prizes and items for the event bags for participants have been donated by Antietam Dairy, BB&T Bank, Blue Ridge Dental Care, Dairy Queen of Waynesboro, GT’s convenience store and catering, Lowe’s of Rouzerville, Zigbone Farm Retreat and Sherwin Williams. To register for the Whistle 5K or for additional information contact Duke Martin at 717-729-0188 or jacksmtn@embarqmail.com. You can also register the day of the event from 7 to 8 a.m.

Ice Cream Social

The main event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. with the plaza green and Sabillasville Road (closed to vehicular traffic) filled with exhibits, the silent auction, art work, hand thrown pottery, entertainment, book signings, thousands of gently used books for sale, along with sales of library memorabilia, a delicious selection of local baked goods, great food and of course – ice cream, by the great folks at Antietam Dairy.

Silent auction

This year marks the fifth year for the popular Silent Auction, with many themed boxes and baskets filled with gift certificates, memorabilia, books, wine, children’s items, relaxation, bath and body, plus things for the golfer, cooking enthusiast, and many more too numerous to list. So stop by, get a number and bid, or if you can’t stay until the auction closes at 1 p.m. use the “buy it now” option. This is a great opportunity to find that unique gift for Christmas, wedding or birthday that’s sure to please anyone. The baskets can be previewed at the library during normal business hours.

Special quilt raffle

The Summit Stitchers have created a very special quilt once again – this time with a local church theme. The quilt will be on display and tickets may be purchased for the raffle at this event. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Blue Ridge Mt. Christmas Celebration on Dec. 21. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Blue Ridge Summit Free Library and the Friends of the Monterey Pass Battlefield.

Book sale – food – library memorabilia

Thousands of gently used books will be offered for sale including selections for adults, teens and children. Used DVDs and audio books will also be sold, along with a number of older vintage books. Gift items, such as library T-shirts and sweat shirts, and library prints by Lester Stone will be available for purchase, along with two books (in limited supply) by the late John McClellan, "A River To Cross" and "The Counterfeiters." Food items for sale will include John Van Der Cruyssen’s special barbecue chicken dinners, pit beef, brats, hot dogs, and French fries, along with steamers, funnel cakes, snacks, beverages and delicious baked goods. Ice cream will be provided by the great folks from Antietam Dairy, which donates a portion of their sales to the library.

Entertainment

Scheduled entertainment will be as follows: The Wayne Band, 9 to 10 a.m.; Rich Fehle, 10 to 10:45 a.m.; award of scholarships to local students by One Mountain Foundation and the Blue Ridge Summit Free Library at 10: 45 a.m.; Culler Magic Show, 11 to 11:45 a.m.; Rich Fehle, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and the Magic of Jim Greer, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Fountaindale Volunteer Fire Company and Blue Ridge Mt. Vol. Fire Company will offer free fire truck rides from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and seated massages will be performed at a nominal cost by Synergy Therapeutic Massage Center throughout the day.

Vendors and exhibits

Jack Olzewski, with Olzewski's Fossils and Minerals, oriented to kids and adults alike, will be set up inside the library with fossils, jewelry, sharks teeth, minerals and new surprises. The Friends of the Monterey Pass Battlefield will be present with exhibits and information about the battlefield and interpretive center and their upcoming plans for battlefield preservation.

Local artist Steve Burdette will be displaying and selling his art work which includes many local landmarks and Civil War prints; Valerie Parsons will have a large selection of her beautiful and practical hand turned pottery for sale. On hand to sell and sign their publications will be local authors Bob O’Connor, James Rada and Todd Dorsett representing the Antietam Historical Association– be sure to get your copy of their newest releases. In addition, the Blue Ridge Garden Club will have a wide variety of plants and floral arrangements for sale.

Check out the displays and exhibits by the Antietam Watershed Association, and the Antietam Historical Association. The Hub City Model A Ford Club has been invited to attend with their classic cars which were only produced from 1927 until 1931 .

For the kids

Children will have lots of great activities with the library staff table, fire truck rides, and the opportunity to “play in the street” with bubbles and sidewalk chalk. They can also enjoy the magic of Frank Culler at 11 a.m. and Jim Greer’s magic show and balloon creations at 12:30 p.m. Facepainting by Elizabeth McBride, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, will be there to delight the free spirit and create that special facial feature.

The day’s events could not be possible without the countless hours provided by the Blue Ridge Summit Free Library’s board of directors, the library staff and numerous community volunteers. All proceeds from the event benefit the Blue Ridge Summit Free Library. If you wish to volunteer some time at the event, contact Lynn Martin at 717-729-7461 or email at jacksmtn@embarqmail.com.

Event parking is available in the plaza lot across from the library off Monterey Lane, at the Living Word Church, at the Church of Transfiguration, Church Street, Dutrow Avenue and in other adjacent lots. For more information call the library's manager, Megan Warner, at 717-794-2240, on Facebook (the One and Only Blue Ridge Summit Free Library), or the website at www.fcls.org and link on Locations. Library hours are Monday through Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is closed on Fridays and Sundays.