WAYNESBORO — When Kaylee Hawk woke up the morning of her tonsillectomy and arrived to WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital, she had some reservations.

“Kaylee was nervous about surgery – you could tell that even from the first time you met her,” noted Dr. Carter Davidson of WellSpan ENT & Hearing Services.

That early morning, Kaylee entered a brightly lit room lined with hospital beds separated by curtains in the hospital’s same-day surgery suite. She had to change out of her familiar clothes to don a hospital-issued gown, and she’d have to take a “nap” and be separated from her parents while Dr. Davidson operated to remove her tonsils.

Yet, when it came time for the 4-year-old to be taken into the operating room for surgery, she was smiling. Without tears or hesitation, she climbed into a small, yellow sports car – the coolest thing she’s “driven” to date – and rode off into surgery.

“As you can imagine, surgery for kids is a big life event. It’s anxiety producing and, quite frankly, it can be pretty scary, both for the kids and for the family,” Davidson said. “We’ve really tried to make that experience comfortable for them (and) it’s gone a long way in reducing their anxiety.”

Kaylee’s mother, Sheila Hawk, said the car ride into surgery was just what was needed to settle her daughter’s nerves over the surgery.

“She did not want to go, but then she saw the car. Her eyes went big as soon as she saw it. Especially for kids that are that young, I think that helps ease them going in,” she said.

Surgical Services Nurse Manager Brandy Ginzinger said the additions of the car and a wagon to Same Day Surgery are just small examples of the unified staff commitment to providing even the youngest patients with a great experience.

“The nurses, the staff here at Waynesboro, they really do, on a daily basis, try to live that perfect patient experience.”

She said the vehicles were donated by the hospital’s auxiliary after being added to a wish list to enhance patient experience and help reduce surgical anxiety for young patients.

“When we thought about our pediatric patients, it can be a scary time for them – they’re leaving their parents, they’re leaving their family members, they’re going back into an operating room, which can be a little intimidating,” she said. “We thought about getting a wagon and a car and transporting them back to the operating room that way so … it’s not such a scary time.”