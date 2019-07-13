Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Summer Book Sale & Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Albion Area Public Library, 111 East Pearl St., Albion. Large selection of books including crime, mystery, romance, westerns, & sci-fi, biographies, cookbooks, crafts, history and religion, as well as DVDs and VHS tapes. The event also includes a bake sale including fresh-baked pies whole or by the slice. Info: 756-5400.

Don't Give Up the Disc: Starts at 9 a.m. Also July 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.19th annual International Co-ed Beach Ultimate Frisbee Tournament, Beach 11. Including 18 teams. Info: http://bit.ly/2S8dgDx

Yahn Planetarium shows: 1 to 2 p.m. ("Dawn of the Space Age" for ages 8 to adult), and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. ("The Sky Above Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" recommended for ages 4 to adult.) Yahn Planetarium, School of Science Complex at Penn State Behrend, 4701 College Drive. For ages 4 and older. Shows include a talk by planetarium director Jim Gavio. $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and younger.