Sixteen units are planned; St. Ann's Church will remain for religious services.

A developer hopes to turn the former St. Ann School and convent in Bristol Borough into 16 owner-occupied condominiums.

Property owner BG Holding Ltd., has proposed renovations to turn the vacant buildings at 418 and 430 Jefferson Ave. into housing and is scheduled to be appear before the borough’s planning commission Monday. The borough council could consider the plan for approval later this summer.

The developer has submitted the renovation plans to Gilmore & Associates of Langhorne, the engineering firm contracted by the borough.

As part of the improvements, the former school gymnasium would be demolished to accommodate parking but the school and convent are expected to be renovated, said Amanda Fuller, a Gilmore engineer.

This is the second time the developer is bringing plans for condos to the site.

Borough zoning hearing board members unanimously denied a proposal to repurpose the properties into a low-rise multi-family condominium complex last year.



BG Holding Ltd. had requested a variance from local code to allow the condos in the borough’s R-2 residential district. That plan called for 22 total condo units and 54 parking spaces in an onsite garage. The new plan reduced the units to 16.

The school, named St. Anna's when its cornerstone was put in place in 1925, has educated generations of Bristol residents and others, many the children and grandchildren of Italian immigrants. The school closed in 2009 amidst declining enrollment and finances, while the convent closed five years later, in 2014, when the sisters of The Trinitarians order left to return to their mother house in Ohio.

The construction plans will not affect St. Ann Church at 357 Dorrance St., which was merged with St. Mark Parish, also in Bristol Borough, in 2014 and is still in use for religious services. The St. Ann’s Carnival is still scheduled at the church site in late August.

According to the Bucks County Board of Assessment, BG Holding Ltd. of Holland purchased the school and convent properties in July 2017, following the merger of St. Ann Parish with St. Mark.

“The former Saint Ann Church building is the property of Saint Mark Parish. When the two parishes merged in 2014, all of the assets, debts, and real estate holding of the former Saint Ann Parish became the property of Saint Mark Parish. None of it is owned by the archdiocese. That is standard in the case of all parish mergers,” said Ken Gavin, director of communications for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Bristol Tax Collector Anna Larrisey, who was raised in St. Ann Parish, said that keeping the school and convent from demolition would be "really a plus. I went to that school," she said.

The planning commission meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, 250 Pond St.