The Beaver Falls Community Development Corporation is planning a land bank that would allow for demolished or revitalized properties in the "River Trail" neighborhood.

BEAVER FALLS — Two grants could help the city bring life into its most blighted neighborhood.

The Beaver Falls Community Development Corporation, or CDC, will spend the next year developing a proposal to create a land bank that would ultimately demolish and revitalize blighted properties in an eight-block radius. The group received $125,000 in grants to study the feasibility of creating the land bank, which would provide up to $6 million over six years for the project, said Wendy Whelpley, executive director of the CDC.

"That ($6 million) then would be used to purchase blighted properties, rehabilitate them or demolish them, or possibly do some new builds as well, to sell at market value in order to bring new people to neighborhood," Whelpley said. "The goal is to increase home ownership and make the neighborhood more attractive for people who want to move to the area."

The plan would require final approval from the state, Whelpley said, and ultimately, the CDC would apply for a six-year state grant to fund the program.

The neighborhood targeted for the project is dubbed the "River Trail" neighborhood and consists of 11th to 15th streets and Second to Fourth avenues.

"We identified a neighborhood that had the greatest need and the greatest potential," Whelpley said. "During community meetings, those who attended agreed it was a good neighborhood for this type of project."

The CDC worked with the Beaver County Partnership for Community and Economic Development to delve into its first residential building project. Previously, the CDC's projects have involved community assets such as the News Tribune building at the Beaver Falls Wave Pool.

The idea initially came from the Beaver County Partnership, and Whelpley credits its treasurer John Hayward with helping get the project off the ground.

Jack Manning, executive director of the partnership, said a lot of potential is being realized in Beaver Falls right now.

"There's a tremendous synergy and cooperation between every aspect of Beaver Falls from the municipality to Geneva College to the CDC and the faith-based organizations," Manning said. "This revitalization of a neighborhood should have a tremendous impact not on the neighborhood, but the city itself."

Manning said about 15 properties in the city repository would be eligible for the land bank, the first in Beaver County.

Whelpley said she hopes to have the land bank up and running as early as next fall.