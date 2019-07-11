The event will be July 24 on Beach 11.

Presque Isle Partnership will put on a luau event at Presque Isle State Park on July 24.

Lake Erie Luau will act as the partnership's annual summer soiree. It will take place at Beach 11 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Guests will be welcomed by lei greeters and can enjoy luau-themed activities such as henna tattoos, hula lessons, fire knife dancers and more by Pittsburgh-based Tuika's Polynesian Island Magic. Entertainment will also include a performance by The Groove. The event includes authentic Polynesian cuisine and four drink tickets.

Limited tickets are available at $100 per person and can be purchased online at www.discoverpi.com. For information, call 814-838-5138.