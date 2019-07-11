Beginning Tuesday, the signal will blink yellow until it becomes fully active.

Expect blinking yellow lights from the new traffic signal at the entrance to the Erie VA Medical Center on West 38th Street next week.

The new signal will be tested beginning Tuesday. The light will blink yellow until the week of July 22 when the signal will become fully active, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The hospital entrance and left-turn lanes will remain closed until signal testing is concluded.