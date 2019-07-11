Man convicted of attempted homicide and other charges for 'cold-blooded' shooting sentenced to up to 56 years in prison.

An Erie man convicted of attempted homicide and other crimes related to a shooting outside an Erie tavern in 2018 will serve up to 56 years in prison.

Faysal S. Muhammad, 29, was sentenced Thursday by Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender, who described Muhammad as "the embodiment of evil" for walking up behind a 26-year-old man and shooting him in the head outside the former 901 Sports Bar & Grill early on June 9, 2018.

Muhammad was convicted by an Erie County jury in May of first-degree felony counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, a second-degree felony count of person not to possess a firearm, a third-degree felony of carrying a firearm without a license and a first-degree misdemeanor count of possessing the instrument of a crime.

Video from the tavern clearly showed that Muhammad "in cold-blooded fashion" walked up behind and shot the victim, who lost an eye and his vision as a result of the attack, Brabender said. Brabender presided over Muhammad's trial.

"You quietly, coolly and discreetly walked up behind him in the dead of night" and shot him, Brabender told Muhammad. "After I watched that, I thought that you are the embodiment of evil."

The judge told Muhammad that he would reconsider a portion of the sentence — 20 to 40 years in prison on the attempted homicide charge — if he would provide information on what happened the night of the shooting, why he shot the victim and any accomplices involved.

"I have nothing to say," Muhammad said.

Earlier in the hearing, Muhammad told the judge that he was wrongly convicted.

"I am an innocent man," Muhammad said.

The jury disagreed, Brabender said.

"You're not innocent," Brabender said. "You're g-u-i-l-t-y. That's what they said on all charges."

The 20- to 40-year sentence on the attempted homicide charge will be served in addition to any other sentence Muhammad is currently serving, according to Brabender's order.

Brabender additionally sentenced Muhammad to one to two years in prison for possessing the instrument of a crime, four to eight years in prison for person not to possess a firearm and three to six years in prison for possessing a firearm without a license.

He also was sentenced to serve up to 13 years in prison on the aggravated assault charge. That sentence will be served concurrently with the sentence for attempted homicide.

Muhammad's attorney had asked the judge for leniency in sentencing.

"(Muhammad) grew up without a father and was raised by a single mother. He made some decisions that have not been in his best interests," attorney Charles Sunwabe said. "I ask the court to take into consideration Mr. Muhammad's background. He is the father of two kids who will not have their father in their lives" for some time.

Brabender replied by describing previous offenses committed by Muhammad and by describing injuries suffered by the victim, who is alive only "by the grace of God," Brabender said.

The shooting was not a crime of passion, Brabender said.

"It wasn't a volatile situation that you (reacted badly to)," he told Muhammad. "This clearly was attempted assassination."

The judged credited Erie police for bringing Muhammad to justice.

"Not one witness came forward," Brabender said. "I laud the Erie police department for putting together the case simply through video. They did a great job."

Valerie Myers can be reached at 878-1913 or by email. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNmyers.

