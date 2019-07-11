Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.

Aliquippa

1430 Elgin St., Lisa Vendemia to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, $1,425.

1036 Main St., Gary Lehocky to Gary Lehocky, $2,000.

1233 Main St., Elsie Dalessandri to James Phillip Meyer, $75,000.

Ambridge

829 15th St., Fernando Bevilacqua to Michael Wadding, $64,900.

1618 Beaver Road, Kevin King to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, $1,876.

1709 Beaver Road, Estate of John Hanich to Gulfstream Group Real Estate LLC, $1,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $27,860).

412 Merchant St., Estate of Leo Clements to Anthony Perri, $3,000.

537 Merchant St., Carl Amato to Borough Ambridge Municipal Authority, $7,500.

Beaver

882 Canal St., Samuel Wagner III to Kelly Whittingham, $137,500.

444 Market St., Eric Daw to John and Jane Super, $290,000.

Beaver Falls

3508 Fourth Ave., Elements Of Lebanon, LLC to DCD Ventures LLC, $200,000.

2021 Seventh Ave., Andrew Petro to Tahan Norman, $75,000.

Brighton Twp.

655 Bradys Road, Leslie Pallone to James and Michele Baker, $425,000.

133 Murray Drive, Dolores Herron to Jon and Susan Cresse, $225,000.

1135 Tuscarawas Road, HPA US1 LLC to HP Pennsylvania 1 LLC, $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $150,444).

110 Walnut St., Samuel Barrett to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, $1,288.

Center Twp.

1692 Broadhead Road, Charles Winlow II to Joseph Selinsky, $130,000.

117-119 Bunker Hill Road, Cheryl Russian to Alyse and Brian Baker, $172,000.

99 Fath Drive, Corey Schimmer to Rebecca Hall, $263,000.

121 Temple Road, Estate of Susan Taddeo to Gabrielle Joy and Larry Ruttinger, $70,000.

106 Zernich Drive, Leonard Kutzko to Keith D'Antonio, $446,250.

Chippewa Twp.

3536 37th St., Estate of Joseph Franchino to Dorothy Yoho, $155,000.

2444 Darlington Road, Victoria Luhowiak to Crystal Bubien, $121,500.

2444 Darlington Road, Roy Early to Frank and Karalee Mantinaos, $245,000.

123 Davis St., Frank Mazzant to Chad and Elizabeth Rea, $210,000.

279 Hickory Drive, Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Benjamin and Shyloh Snowden, $224,900.

127 Oak Drive, Estate of Betty Bandura to Bruce Reed, $115,000.

101 Spring Blossom Circle, Nancy Campbell to Clark Church Jr., $235,000.

Daugherty Twp.

115 Barker Ave., Jonathan Lecnar to Jeremy Matthias, $125,000.

Economy

209 Edgewood Road, Grace Pinti Fitzergald to Angel and Matthew Richard Bach, $88,000.

635 Nova Drive, Kay Lee Hill to LSF9 Master Participation Tr, $1,071.

101 Walnut Drive, David Ottavio to Karen Walker, $195,000.

Ellwood City

79 Summit Ave., Robert Mazzant to Christopher Szerbin, $63,000.

Franklin Twp.

123 S. Hazen Ave., William Weller to Nikolas Donlin, $29,500.

720 Verna Way, Robert Rak to Kiel Campbell and Carla Jardine, $153,900.

Harmony Twp.

816 Anthony Wayne Drive, Paul Mandalakas to Robert Stanley, $85,000.

760 Fairdale Ave., Phyllis Schell to Michael and Amy Wells, $145,000.

947 Roselawn Ave., John Ricci to Richard Michael and Angela Marie Brutt, $134,000.

Hopewell Twp.

109 Chestnut St., James Sherow to John and Kimberly Ault, $145,900.

1207 Euclid Ave., Scott Marckioni to Midfirst Bank, $1,251.

1231 Euclid Ave., William Harmon to Leslie and Daniel Dunton, $169,900.

5111 McIntosh Drive, Estate of Dolores Plakosh to Dana Hoelle and Matthew Lawless, $159,900.

3013 Scott Ave., Karen Hodge to Heather Ryan and Charles Warren III, $136,500.

Industry

111 Terrace Ave., Keith Long to Dylan and Elizabeth Sodergren, $175,000.

Midland

1101 Beaver Ave., John Wilson trustee to Jared Michael Harris, $51,450.

New Brighton

537 11th Ave., Jason Korvick to Terry Sempf, $15,000.

607 17th Ave., Michael Lesinski to Donna Glaab, $4,000.

New Sewickley Twp.

1263 Route 68, Kimberly Paskerz to Federal National Mortgage Assn., $1,570.

124 Steinbach Road, John Lemankiewicz to Timoth and Evelyn O'Connell, $775,000.

North Sewickley Twp.

140 Sylvia Drive, Kevin Drake Jr. to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $1,133.

Ohioville

122 Muirfield Place, Carla Ceravolo et al. to Jessica Main, $280,000.

101 Quaker Ridge Ct, Estate of Linda Clark to Deborah Wilson and Beverly Rodriguez, $320,000.

Patterson Twp.

1609 20th Ave., Janel Show to Brandon Setnar and Casey Jay, $112,500.

63 Darlington Road, Regina Pease to Thomas and Maria Boehm, $87,000.

Patterson Heights

220 Sixth St. Ext., Federal National Loan Mortgage Associati to Bryan Fry, $66,000.

Potter Twp.

363 Pleasant Drive, Gary Gruber to Reverse Mortgage Co., $1,218.

Rochester

482 E. Washington St., Housing & Urban Development to 3ME Real Estate PA 2 LLC, $21,120.

532 Harmony Ave., David Duchene to Gene Sheets, $2,400.

440 Jackson St., Vautier Family Trust to Amber Gnas, $93,000.

313 Webster St., Aaron Robert Haglan to Wells Fargo Bank NA, $1,742.

Rochester Twp.

491 Grant St., Estate of Dominic Yacovoni to Roger and Cynthia Mabin, $110,000.

627 Virginia Ave., Nicholas Anthony Long to Sharmane and Louis Campisi, $112,000.