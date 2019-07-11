It was a wonderful time to be a fisherman or woman in Erie from the 1850s through the mid1920s. Some oldtimers say that Presque Isle Bay was thick with fish that it seemed you might be able to walk from town to Presque Isle and only get your feet damp.

At the time old Joe Root, Presque Isle hermit was living on Presque Isle and holding weekend Fish Fries for visitors to the Isle. The old stories still surface about some of Joe's crazy ideas and doings.

Lake Erie and Presque Isle Bay were a fishermen’s paradise during the time from 1850 to the mid-1920s. While most of the species of fish caught back then have all but disappeared from this area, the fishing today is still great. From 1850 to 1910, White Fish, Herring, Sturgeon, and Blue Pike were the fish most caught in Lake Erie and Presque Isle Bay and were also the most loved. Today, Lake Trout. Walleye, Bass, and Perch are the favorite fish caught.

In 1850, Erie’s population was about 5,900, and by 1860 had grown to 9,500. It would take just another ten years to add 10,000 new residents. However, this growth was aided by the annexation of the Borough of South Erie with its 4,600 residents.

The importance of Erie’s harbor and the continued development of the city became the areas of primary economic focus. In the early 1900s, Erie became known as the “Freshwater Fishing Capital of the World.” Records indicate there were over 140 Fish Tugs calling Erie their home port in 1923. This was great for the economic life of the city. Tugs meant jobs in the shipyards, maintenance men, fuel docks, ice making and storage businesses, deck hands, and parts and equipment suppliers. All these new jobs and the families they brought spurred the growth of this area.

Erie’s place in the world of fishing reached its peak sometime in the very early 1920s when there was an estimate by the city fathers that 3,500 people were employed full time on the boats and in the fish processing plants located within the Erie Harbor. In addition to the tugs based in Erie, when the fish began serious “runs,” tugs from as far away as Lake Huron and Michigan made the trip to Erie. From the very start of Erie’s history, the bay and lake Shore there were always able to supply plentiful fish in the nearby waters.

Erie’s first fishermen were, of course, the Indians of this area. For the most part, these were the Eriez Indians. The Indians fished from shore plus also built two and four-man canoes that they handmade to take them onto the Bay and Lake.

Old stories tell that a group of Indians taught a loner named McKinney to fish. Some old-timers believe that he traded knives made of metal for an old and worn-out Indian dugout canoe. He lived at the Head area of Presque Isle Bay, which was much more significant at the time and contained a huge pond. This is the general area where Sara’s is located today. He fished with handheld hooks and lines and was able to make a living doing this for many years. He would take the fish door-to-door selling them. This made him Erie’s first commercial fisherman.

The early shore-bound or small boat fisherman were usually happy with whatever fish happened by and took their bait. Their catch included herring, bass, perch, crappy, catfish and the occasional Lake Erie White Fish. If they were able to get out onto Lake Erie, White Fish, Blue Pike and Yellow Pike (today called Walleye.) became the fish of choice.

The early pioneers in the region fished in heavy and large log canoes. The logs were gathered on Presque Isle or south of town and built by local craftsmen. A few of the carpenters in the military garrison and city also built small boats for some residents. They used both to fish the bay; however, they stayed nearshore when they went out on the dangerous Lake Erie waters. The characteristic five to six-foot waves on the lake could quickly sink the canoes and small boats. Most nearshore and bay fishermen used animal fat, molded tallow, or worms for bait.

Joe Root, the old hermit of Presque Isle, was quite a fisherman. As a boy, he had learned to be a commercial fisherman, yet that didn’t last long. Not Joe’s “glass of Beer.” Old Joe did much fishing from the lighthouse keepers’ boathouse on Misery Bay, and most times caught many more fish then he could eat. He usually was able to beg some ice from his buddies on the fishing boats, and by keeping the fish on ice saved them up for the weekends.

Come the weekends; he knew many townspeople would be coming out to Presque Isle. He always said they came to “Whoop it up, a bit and eat his fried fish.”

Joe had found three old frying pans and had a goodly supply of raccoon, duck, or goose fat. So, he would start a fire and cook up a big old batch of FRIED FISH. He always wrapped his fried fish in an old newspaper, and most everyone was happy with both the fish and Joe somewhat crazy actions. His fish were still the hit of any picnic, and he continued this right up until the snow started flying, and he had to get ready to move to the county poor house. He sold or traded the fish for beer, hard cash, or whatever he could get for over twelve years.

Joe was a character. Back in 2012, I decided to write a book about the history of Presque Isle before and after it became a State Park. As I began to fill two file cabinets with information and stories about the park, I began to remember a little about my reading of PURE history books. One word jumped into my memory. BORING!

How was I to confront this problem? Joe Root solved the problem. I would bring him back to life, and he and I could tell the history as a story. The book came out in 2013 and still sells as well as Sara’s Ice Cream. One of the topics in the book is about talking to Joe about the Weindorf brothers. (actual fishermen back in 1896 to 1899).

It seems they would fish in Lake Erie by setting nets in the water about one-half mile off the Presque Isle shoreline. They had a shack on the lakeside and had built a wooden track on which ran a cart with iron wheels. The track ran over to the bayside. The brothers had small boats on both sides. Once they hauled their catch to the bay, they would take the fish to Loesch’s Fish Warehouse and sell them to him.

It seems one day the brothers were trying to scrape enough money together to buy a keg of beer. A keg cost $1.00 at the time. Between them, they could only come up with 75 cents. Over walks Joe, and he tells them he has a quarter back at his shack, and if’n, they walk back with Joe he would give it to them. Neither one of the brothers would believe Joe. However, they really did want that beer, so they agreed to go with Joe.

Took them 10 minutes, but the brothers drew straws to see which one would walk back with Joe and check it out. Shorty lost and went back with Joe. They told Joe he better run fast if’n he did not have that quarter.

When Joe got to his shack, the first thing he did was dump the coffee in his coffee pot out into two cups and a pan. Joe then reached in the pot and pulled out two quarters and said, “See there you are. I usually keep my spare change in there because no one would ever think to look in a hot coffee pot.” That was Joe.

As you can see, fishing has always been part of Erie and Presque Isle and continues today.

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is a published author of 8 books and is on the boards of the Presque Isle Light Station, the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. Send questions and comments to ware906@gmail.com.