ELLPORT — A borough couple recently revealed a log cabin that had been hidden from the community for decades, still looking like 1800s settlers could be living there.

In the spring, Tim Kelly and his wife, Donna, bought the house adjacent to their property on Grim Avenue in Ellport. Recently, Kelly removed the siding from the small house to expose the log cabin that was built about 1805.

"It was no surprise. I always knew it was a log cabin; I just wanted to see what it looked like," he said. "It looks a lot better than I thought it would."

Kelly said the cabin, built of white oak logs chinked with mud, twigs and horse hair, was solid and in good condition.

Looking at the cabin under stately trees and overlooking the Connoquenessing Creek, it is easy to imagine that the early settler found it the perfect place to build his home, he said.

It has all the elements of log homes in western Pennsylvania: horizontal log construction, small and irregularly spaced windows, side gabled roof and brick or stone chimney.

Kelly is still considering his options, selling the log cabin and building a house or fixing up the log cabin to use as a workshop.

In the day, the address was Mounted Route No. 7, then 206 Grim Ave. and now 107 Grimm Ave.

After living in the house for 40 years, Kim Kerr moved to another residence nearby, but feels a deep connection to the house because of her family history.

"I am glad they have taken the siding off to expose the logs. I am very thankful to be able to see this," Kerr said. "In 1961, when my Dad and Uncle Harry added the bathroom on, they could see some of the logs. Before 1961, we had an outhouse."

Kerr said Hooky Cave ran from behind the former Cully's Restaurant building for 500 yards or more to the log cabin on Grim and was a part of the Underground Railroad. It was called Hooky Cave because kids would hide there when playing hooky from school. When Cully's was built, that entrance to the cave was closed.

"My grandfather, Harry Stewart, closed the entrance to the cave in the basement of the house. He passed away in 1952, so no one knew for sure where the entrance was," Kerr said. "About five years ago my grandson, Max Knechtel, was remodeling the kitchen and found the entrance to the cave under the kitchen stairs. It was an exciting moment, but we still could not get down there.

"The wood there is pretty petrified and an elderly Ellport resident said there were copperheads down there. Getting to the cave has always been a dream of ours," she said.

About a year ago after the death of his wife, Nancy, Kerr's father, Paul Hazen, sold the house to Tim and Donna Kelly.

Kerr still feels a strong connection to the house as her grandparents, Harry and Ellen Stewart, bought it in 1937 from the Grim family. Kerr's mother, Nancy Stewart Hazen, was born in the house in 1940, and she and her brother, Harry "Spook" Stewart, were raised there. Later, Harry and his wife, Rebecca Costa Stewart, lived there with their two children, Sean and Samantha, before moving out of state.

"My daughter, Randi Burnell Kerr, and I lived there with my grandmother, Ellen Stewart, who was a crossing guard at the Ellport School. Long after my grandmother passed, my grandson, Max, and his wife, Bentley, lived there with me, so altogether six generations of my family have lived there," Kerr said. "It was a good home for a lot of people. It was always a safe place to live."

At the time the log cabin was built, the area was part of Wayne Township. In 1929, residents petitioned the courts for Ellport to become its own borough. This petition was signed by 183 residents, including 10 people who could not write their names and signed with an "X." The borough was founded by a court order on Feb. 15, 1929, signed by President Judge Daniel M. Foley of Lawrence County.