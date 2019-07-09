Almost nine years have passed since Chekesha Ellis swore she’d never touch opioids again. Now, she’s part of a movement to destigmatize and boost support for addiction recovery.

When a cop knocked on the window of the truck Chekesha “Kay” Ellis was sleeping in at 1 a.m. nine years ago to ask if she was OK, she saw it as a wake-up call, both literally and figuratively. She was far from OK.

It was August 2010, about 10 years after the knee surgery that sparked her addiction to opioids. She was at a Giant supermarket in Bucks County, where she’d just been turned away from a pharmacy after being told by a pharmacist that her name came up too many times in the prescription drug monitoring system.

The withdrawal symptoms were hitting her hard, and she fell asleep in her SUV that night.

“I had an ‘aha’ moment that day,” said Ellis, now 47, who grew up in Bristol Township and now lives nearby in Willingboro, New Jersey. “I was sitting in my car, crying, nauseous, feeling desperate. This was all too much. I had to be done with it.”

She’d lost relationships, friendships and her apartment, and weighed just 98 pounds. By 2009, she suffered from hearing loss and started to use a hearing aid. Eventually, she went permanently deaf until she received a cochlear implant in 2013. She didn’t hear her own son’s voice for the first time until he was 2.

Doctors have started to research how opiates damage hearing over the past few years. A recent study from the National Institutes of Health in January 2018 said there’s still no exact known cause, but speculates that opioid abuse can cause nerve damage in the inner ear.

“First my hearing was muffled, then I heard ringing. I didn’t know what was going on,” she recounted. “Everyone’s rock bottom is different, but that was mine.”

After a long and difficult recovery, Ellis has been sober for nine years.

A certified family recovery specialist, she now spends her days holding interventions, counseling others who struggle with addiction, speaking at school assemblies and writing her memoir, “Addicted in Silence.”

On July Thursday, she’s heading to Mobilize Recovery, a leadership development conference in Las Vegas that helps local advocates around the country make action plans to combat addiction in their home states.

The conference is headed by Ryan Hampton, a former White House staffer in the Clinton administration who struggled with a decade-long opioid addiction, and supported by a grant from Facebook’s Community Leadership Program. He hopes to give local leaders the resources to advocate for issues such as the need for more recovery housing and work to reduce overdoses.

“There is a lack of lived experience at the decision-making tables,” Hampton said. “We have people talking, but not a lot of solutions to follow because we don’t always have the connections. We need to create civic change and push state legislation, bring people together and support them as they go back into their communities and make changes.

“We need people like Chekesha who move others into action,” he added. “She gives a human face and tells you the toll it takes. If you can’t open hearts first, it’s hard to get minds to follow.”

Hampton noted that New Jersey has made great strides in addressing the opioid epidemic. Just last week, the state became the first to authorize paramedics to provide buprenorphine, a drug that reduces withdrawal symptoms, to overdose victims. So far in 2019, there have been 1,126 suspected overdose deaths in the state, 64 of which were in Burlington County, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Ellis, a preacher’s daughter who graduated from Harry S. Truman High School in Bristol Township, said she never used drugs and barely drank for the first 28 years of her life.

She spent her 20s working as a social worker for kids with nonverbal autism in Philadelphia and modeling on the weekends. But a tumble down a flight of stairs outside of a school in 2000 changed the next decade of her life. On Halloween that year, she had a torn meniscus surgery on her left knee, and from there, her dependency on hydrocodone spiraled out of control, long after she was able to walk again.

“Post-operation, I started taking lorcet hydrocodone every 4 to 6 hours. I didn’t know what an opioid was, but I just assumed it was safe because it was from a doctor,” she said. “I can’t even remember at what point I started to love the feeling, but I just wanted a little more. I went from one every 4 to 6 hours, to thinking, ‘OK, I like how this makes me feel,’ and taking three at a time. I didn’t know what this was. At the time, the opioid epidemic was just beginning. Crack-cocaine was still the biggest thing.”

At first, Ellis took one or two extra pills every few hours to ease her knee pain, but when she ran out of medication, she went through withdrawal and took more. She started “doctor shopping,” or seeking the same medication from multiple doctors, because the supply of pills she had just wasn’t meeting her demand.

“I was chasing the lifestyle,” Ellis said. “I slipped through the cracks. I’d walk in with chart notes from another doctor, tell him my doctor was on vacation for two weeks, ask if they’d take copayments in cash. The amount of pills I got was staggering.”

The addiction brought about obsessive behaviors too. Ellis constantly pulled skin off her lips and had cravings for random foods — most notably, salmon, as well as cherry water ice. She said family and friends thought it was just a quirk, missing the signs of what was really going on.

But once Ellis opened up to her family about her addiction the morning after falling asleep at Giant, they became her support system. She credits her family and Christian faith for helping her recover. Her dad saw her sober for seven years before he died in 2017.

Ellis is determined to use her experience as a lesson for others now.

John Yeager, a police officer in Falls Township, invited Ellis to speak at the township’s youth police academy as a motivational speaker in 2017. He said sharing stories of consequence is essential in getting through to high school students who experiment with drugs.

"A lot of times, the speaker comes out feeling like they did something positive after negative times, and they get kids to listen,” Yeager said. “She’s a transparent and personal speaker.”

After a decade of hiding her struggle from her loved ones, all Ellis wants to do is use her voice to help others overcome addiction and push legislators to address the epidemic.

“I used to think I’d be so powerful if I wasn’t spending all my money on drugs, pills and doctor offices,” Ellis said. “I have so much power sober now. I used to get emotional talking about my story, but I don’t shed tears anymore. I’m still healing, but I’m in a great place.”