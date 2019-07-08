ELLWOOD CITY — Today people stream through the post office on Seventh Street without a thought about the magnificent art deco building with its geometric ornamentation and decorative panels at the entrance and windows.

But on April 3, 1933, hundreds of people showed up for the ceremony to formally open the Ellwood City Post Office building between Lawrence and Crescent avenues. People came to admire the building and waited to see inside with its main lobby trimmed with Montana Travertine marble and the tri-color terrazzo tiles.

The main floors throughout the building are of maple, oak and walnut in a block wood pattern and the trim in the postmaster's office is of Tennessee black walnut. For the convenience of the public, there were five windows, postage stamps, general delivery, parcel post, postal savings and registered mail and 595 lock boxes for mail. The number of lock boxes have not changed.

The building is 95 feet long, 70 feet deep with 30-foot-high ceilings. In addition to the postmaster's office there were offices for the U.S. Civil Service, the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Post Office Inspector, as well as rooms for the mail-handling equipment.

The project started on Oct. 1, 1932, when a federal contract to build the new post office was awarded on to R.B. McDanel Co. of New Brighton for $77,763.42. The offices and inside materials were an additional $2,470. David Braymer, Lincoln High School teacher, calculated that today this building would cost $1.55 million.

Construction began immediately and six months later the building was ready for business.

In the day, no public building would be without spittoons aka cuspidors. In "Post Cards of Ellwood City" by Everett Bleakney, it was noted that the post office purchased six cuspidors at 66 cents each for a total cost of $3.96.

With everything ready, including the spittoons, The New Castle News reported that the opening had a holiday atmosphere with the streets bedecked by flags. "Even the weather man smiled favorably on the event and permitted Old Sol to be out the whole day."

The Lincoln High School band started the celebration followed by a flag-raising ceremony by the local Boy Scouts.

Burgess Judd C. Turner, the master of ceremonies, introduced Major K. C. Steward, government engineer, who formally turned over the post office to Postmaster Ed A.P. Christley. Other guests included postmasters from New Castle, Beaver Valley, Ambridge, New Wilmington, Harmony and Zelienople. After short addresses by politicians and a telegram of congratulations from U.S. Postmaster General C.B. Ellenberger, the program closed with the benediction by the Rev. Vincent Galliano, followed by a selection by the band.

When the doors opened, postal employees, who had been given a half day holiday, acted as guides. In the main lobby, the local stamp club was kept busy stamping their special cachet on the mail going out. The first letter mailed was to President Franklin D. Roosevelt.