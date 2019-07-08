ELLWOOD CITY — A new community health center will open up behind the Ellwood City Medical Center in August.

Primary Health Network has announced plans to open a center in the Ellwood City Medical Arts Building, 304 Evans Drive, Suite 201, on Aug. 12. The medical center owns the building.

The Ellwood City Health Center will offer family medicine provided by Dr. Beth Ann Magnifico, according to the announcement. Because it is a community health center, it will accept most insurances as well as Medicare and Medicaid plans and offer a sliding fee discount to those who qualify.

Primary Health Network already has health centers in Beaver Falls and New Castle, offering services such as primary care, behavioral health and women's healthcare. It is the largest network of its type in the state and one of the largest in the nation, reaching 118,000 patients each year through health, educational and enabling services.

Drew Pierce, chief executive officer, said in a statement, "When describing Primary Health Network, three words come to mind: innovation, growth and dedication.

"We are dedicated to adding needed services and streamlining efforts to keep us on track to meet the healthcare needs of our communities," he said. "We are grateful for the opportunity and are confident in the success of this venture."

For more information or to schedule an appointment, all 724-824-8185 or visit primary-health.net.