Burlington County might finally be able to shed its label as home to some of the most dangerous roads in New Jersey.

Whether the result of tougher traffic enforcement, education efforts, safety improvements, luck, or a combination of all of the above, the number of traffic fatalities in the county this year has remained uncommonly low.

More than halfway through the year there have been seven fatal accidents in the county, resulting in eight deaths, according to New Jersey State Police statistics.

By comparison, by this time last year there were 26 deaths in the county on the way to 45 total for the year, which tied with Essex as the third highest among New Jersey’s counties behind Camden’s 46 deaths and Middlesex’s 50, according to the state police.

And that wasn’t even considered a high number for the county, which has had an average of 45 traffic deaths each year since 2009.

Statewide traffic deaths are also trending down this year, although not nearly as significantly large a decrease as in Burlington County. As of Friday, a total of 259 people have died in motor-vehicle crashes in New Jersey, 19 fewer than at the same point in time in 2018 or a 7% reduction.

Burlington’s eight deaths represented close to a 70% reduction compared to the 26 fatalities at the same point last year.

Moreover, only five counties — Cape May, Hunterdon, Mercer, Salem and Warren — have had fewer traffic deaths than Burlington County this year, and those counties usually have few fatalities each year compared to Burlington, which is usually near the top in New Jersey due to its size — at 827 square miles it is the largest county in New Jersey — and because it has long stretches of several major highways.

Among those, Route 130 has a notorious reputation for being dangerous due to the many traffic deaths that have occurred on the highway. Last year, 10 people died in eight accidents on the road, making it the deadliest road in the county, followed by I-295 with five deaths in five accidents and Route 206 with five deaths from three accidents.

But so far this year, none of the fatal accidents have occurred on either Route 130, I-295 or 206. In fact, the only fatality on a state highway so far was in May on Route 72 in Woodland. The other six fatal accidents were on county-controlled roads.

The only road with multiple fatal accidents so far is County Route 626, more commonly known as Beverly-Rancocas Road, which had two fatal accidents in January, one in Willingboro and one in Westampton.

The other fatalities happened on Route 530, also known as South Pemberton Road in Pemberton Borough; County Route 630, also known as Charleston Road, in Willingboro; County Route 543 (River Road) in Riverside; and County Route 674 (Marne Highway) in Hainesport.

So why so fewer traffic deaths in the county this year?

Burlington City police Chief John Fine said some credit should go to enforcement efforts by police departments up and down the Route 130 corridor, as well as the county Sheriff’s Department, which has spearheaded efforts to mobilize extra officers to patrol Route 130 and obtained state grant funds to pay for the overtime and other expenses.

"There's been a lot of dedication towards improving safety throughout the entire corridor," he said Friday.

The Sheriff’s Department announced in March it was seeking $100,000 in grant funding from the Department of Highway Traffic Safety to continue the special enforcement efforts on the highway. A portion of those funds will be dedicated to education efforts in Burlington City’s stretch of Route 130 near its high school and middle school.

Fine said he was pleased to hear that traffic deaths have decreased countywide, but stressed that efforts to improve safety would continue.

“I know our officers have tried their best to enforce and educate, the community has been involved and the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety has been a big help,” the chief said.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has also made multiple improvements on Route 130 in order to try to calm traffic and better guard pedestrians, including additional signs, crosswalks, and a reduction in travel lanes between East Federal and Wood Street in Burlington City to reduce speeds.

Gov. Phil Murphy also signed a new law in January to reduce the speed limit on Burlington City’s stretch of Route 130 to 25 mph at all times, rather than 40 mph most of the day but 25 mph when students are most often coming to and from school.

The bill, which also raised the fines for speeding in a designated school zone, is named “Antwan’s Law” after Antwan Timbers Jr., a 17-year-old Burlington City student who was killed by a vehicle in May 2016 while walking home along Route 130.

The legislation was lobbied for by Burlington City High students but Fine expressed concerns that it could cause unintended consequences on the secondary roads. He said he hopes to meet with state officials about implementation and enforcement of the new law.

He also said there’s interest in trying to get much of Burlington County’s stretch of Route 130 designated as a “Safe Corridor” with higher fines for traffic offenses.

While enforcement, education, seat-belt usage and road improvements can help address safety, the number of fatalities in the county typically does fluctuate some. While the county has averaged 45 deaths each year during the last decade, the actual numbers have ranged from a low of 31 fatalities in 2014 to a high of 53 deaths in 2012.