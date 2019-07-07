I saw her from two aisles over, navigating the fruit section at Costco.

The young mom had a squirming baby strapped to her chest and two small kids circling the cart like Macbeth’s witches around the cauldron.

They were maybe 4 or 5 — not old (or tall) enough to be truly helpful (“Go get Mommy a bunch of bananas”) but too old (and tall) for strangers to stop and admire. They were being obnoxious in the way that only children in a grocery store can be obnoxious. (I had a sudden flashback to my own son, obsessed with Lucky Charms cereal, chanting “They’re magically delicious!” over and over for 45 minutes, on a shopping trip long ago.)

The mom’s face was a study in grim determination. It read: “One way or another, I am going to get through this. And leave here with all the groceries on my list.”

“Hang in there, Young Mom!” I wanted to shout across the store. “You can do it!”

My natural reluctance to walk up to strangers and dispense advice stopped me, of course. But here’s what I wanted to tell her:

• You will not believe it now, but this is a short season of life. (Sorry to be the bearer of yet another annoying cliche.) But it’s true! You will wake up one day soon, I promise, and your kids will have facial hair and tattoos and fake Instagram accounts — and zero interest in grocery store outings.

• I will not lie and say you will miss this (i.e., having to haul children along on errands), but these trips will provide many funny stories to tell in future years (i.e., “They’re magically delicious”). You can also await a certain feeling of smug satisfaction when your kids have kids of their own. I eagerly await this moment.

• These stressful moments mold you into a much more empathetic person. Not just to people with squirrely children, but to those in any sort of distress. You’ll be a thousand times more likely to zoom in and lend a helping hand if you can.

• Your ability to zero in and focus on a goal — any goal — becomes sharper. When you know you’re walking into a hardware or grocery store with a ticking time bomb, you develop a laser sharp focus in getting in and out before detonation.

• The parent tribe is rooting for you. If a rumble goes down — your kid throws something, has a complete meltdown or shouts something completely inappropriate — every mom and dad within earshot will be on your side. (As well as being grateful it’s not them this time.)

• Your kids, believe it or not, will be better human beings for this. By taking them out in public, you are modeling how to be polite, how to delay gratification, and how to behave when exposed to people who look or act different from you.

• Compared to this, the rest of your day will feel like a breeze. It might even be magically delicious.

