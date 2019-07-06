Editor's note: This is the fifth in a weekly series of articles featuring day trip destinations. The series appears in The Record Herald every Saturday throughout the summer.

EASTON — If you think Crayola is just a waxy-smelling, paper-covered stub used by 5-year-olds to put color onto paper, you've never experienced the Crayola Experience.

This destination is just under three hours from Waynesboro at 30 Centre Square, Easton, and, with 27 hands-on attractions all in one building, is well-worth the travel time and fuel.

Crayon art

Of course you can expect to learn how crayons are made in a live manufacturing show during your tour, and you can make and personalize your very own authentic Crayola crayon, too, but there's so much more to experience.

From basic coloring opportunities to a coloring page photo booth, you can take the basic crayon and turn it into art.

In the Drip Art station, you can load a fresh crayon into the Drip Art machine and watch it melt and drip crayon wax onto your paper as it spins to create a swirly whirly masterpiece.

(I still have my paper plate drip art that I framed after my visit a few years ago!)

But it's not all wax. There's plenty of other forms of art to experience.

Other mediums

What kid (or stressed adult) doesn't love handling mushy modeling compound?

Using Crayola's Model Magic compound, you can roll it, mold it and even blend and swirl your own colors by coloring them with Crayola markers.

And new this year is the Create & Play attraction where you can unleash your creativity and inner gamer with Crayola’s new app inside the attraction. Kids can care for pets, play arcade games and experiment with color digitally.

Also new is the Silly Selfie lab where visitors can make and color a digital selfie mask and then animate it.

And when kids have had enough using their brains, they can tap into their energy with the Stomp! Skip! and Play! exhibit.

The interactive floor allows visitors to use their feet in a series of fun and colorful games, including dodging sharks, breaking ice, popping popcorn, hidden pictures and more.

Also new this summer is "Scribble Scrubbies."

Visitors can immerse themselves in a larger-than-life experience with Crayola’s hottest, award-winning toy that fits into the palm of their hand.

Every guest will receive a free Scribble Scrubbie with ticketed admission. They can color and customize it, scrub it clean in a giant fountain and take it home to do again.

Creative details

With 65,000 square feet of attractions (bigger than an NFL football field), Crayola suggests you plan to spend three to four hours at the attraction.

Having been there several times with children of varying ages, I suggest making a day of it by splitting up your trip with lunch (or a nap in the car for the little ones, if need be) between upstairs/downstairs activities.

The great thing about the Crayola Experience is it encourages creativity, so there's no need to rush the kids through the activities and exhibits.

I would say this trip is ideal for children 3 to 12, but as an adult, I still enjoy the activities.

Fair warning: If you have a child who isn't good around crowds, you might want to avoid the weekend and go during the week where there are usually fewer people there.

Also, there is a Crayola Store inside the attraction, which is a fabulous place to pick up hard-to-find Crayola products and activities to take home or to put aside for holiday gifting.

The Crayola Experience is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission (children 3 and up and adults) is $21.99 at the door or $18.99 purchased online in advance. Children 2 and under are admitted for free. Group discounts and annual passes ($29.99) are available.

For tickets or more information, visit www.crayolaexperience.com.

Contact Andrea Rose at arose@therecordherald.com or 717-762-2151