For more than 160 years, the Golden Pheasant Inn has served travelers from its perch between the Delaware River and Canal in Tinicum Township.

When it first opened, patrons came by horse-drawn carriages, barges or boats. It is considered to be the oldest mule barge stop on the canal. In recent years, they might have stopped by after a bike ride along the canal towpath or a scenic drive up River Road to dine at this establishment listed on the Heritage Conservancy’s Registry of Historic Places.

The inn will be open for tours on Monday and July 15, 1 to 4 p.m., as well as from noon until to 2 p.m. on July 22, when it will then be sold by auction at the site. Traiman's Auction of Telford will supervise the sale. Interest is already high, said Doug Clemens, the auction company's chairman and owner.

"It's a renowned restaurant. They get customers from all over," he said.

The Golden Pheasant will be sold with its liquor license and all furnishings, dinnerware, kitchenware and utensils — "to the last knife, fork and spoon. It's a turn-key operation," Clemens said.

First opened in 1857 as a tavern, the property now includes a historic dining room and three other dining areas with 42 tables and seating for 174 patrons, a 22-seat bar and four guest rooms, as well as a three-bedroom apartment, and a barn. There is an outdoor terrace and ample parking on the 6- to 7-acre site at 763 River Road, sandwiched between the river and canal in Erwinna. The building is handicapped accessible.

Since 1986, the inn has been owned by the family of Michel and the late Barbara Faure. A native of France, Michel worked at some of the great restaurants in Paris before coming to the United States. He and his wife ran the restaurant with the help of their five daughters and then the daughters took over running the facility when their parents retired.

“It’s clear of debt. It’s been very successful," Clemens said.

The inn and restaurant underwent a complete renovation in 2011 and 2012, with all major systems including plumbing, electrical, heating and air-conditioning, septic and lighting being replaced, Traiman’s states on its website.

The exterior dining terrace was expanded and a fieldstone fireplace was added in the solarium. Bathrooms were moved to the basement and a handicapped accessible bathroom was added to the first floor. All the floors were refinished and interior stone was repointed. The interiors were professionally designed and decorated and the kitchen was reconfigured with a large hood vent and fire suppression installed. Security cameras were added.

To prepare for the auction, the restaurant closed a few weeks ago.

“They had a tremendous turnout from their patrons” on the last few nights it was open, Clemens said.

Clemens said no minimum bid has been set for the auction and no reserve has been stipulated but “the seller has the reserve to accept or reject the high bid.”

For more information, visit www.traiman.com.