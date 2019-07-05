SHERIFF SALE

Abstract of property taken in execution upon the writs shown as the properties of the severally named defendants, owners or reputed owners, and to be sold by the Sheriff of Beaver County, on August 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Beaver County Courthouse, in the Commissioners Conference Room First Floor.

Terms are twenty (20) percent of the bid price at the time of Sale. The bidder is responsible to do a Lien search on the property.

All property sold and in default will be resold at the next regular scheduled Sheriff Sale.

Notice is hereby given that a schedule of distribution will be filed by the Sheriff, not later than thirty (30) days after the day of the sale, and that distribution will be made in accordance with the schedule unless exceptions are filed thereto within ten (10) days thereafter.

Aliquippa

No. 15

Pennymac Loan Services, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Christopher Cordero, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 2019-10333

Amount: $69,997.29

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

MATTHEW J. MCDONNELL, ESQUIRE, ID. NO. 313549, POWERS KIRN, LLC, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ALL THAT CERTAIN lot or piece of ground, situate in the City of Aliquippa, County of Beaver and commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being Lot No. 192 in the Sheffield Terrace Plan of Lots, said Lot. No. 192 being bounded and described as follows, to-wit:

On the North by Fulton Alley; on the East by Lot. No. 193 same plan; on the South by Pierce Street; on the West by Lot No. 191 same plan, said Lot No. 192 having a frontage of fifty (50) feet on Pierce Street and extending back therefrom of equal width a distance of one hundred fifty (150) feet to Fulton Alley.

BEING designated as Parcel #08-045-1214.000.

Parcel No.: 08.045-1214.000

Market Value: $19,350.00

Location of Property: 1742 Pierce Street, Aliquippa, PA 15001 a/k/a 1742 Pierce Street, Aliquippa (Shefter), PA 15001.

Ambridge

No. 5

Wells Fargo USA Holdings, Inc., Plaintiff vs. Anna Mae Carrodus, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 2019-10316

Amount: $51,568.98

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

KIMBERLY J. HONG, ESQUIRE, MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC, ATTORNEY, P. O. Box 165028, Columbus, OH 43216-5028, Phone 614-220-5611; Fax 614-220-5613

ALL THAT CERTAIN property situate in the Borough of Ambridge, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being commonly known and numbered as 1117 Lenz Avenue, Ambridge, PA 15003 and found in Deed Book 1032, Page 501, Parcel No. 12-003-0419.000.

Parcel No.: 12-003-0419.000

Market Value: $15,350.00

Location of Property: 1117 Lenz Avenue, Ambridge, PA 15003.

No. 7

Ditech Financial LLC, Plaintiff vs. Joseph Sevin a/k/a Joseph H. Sevin, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 2019-10061

Amount: $36,052.61

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

KML LAW GROUP, ATTORNEY

ALL THAT CERTAIN lot of land situate in the Borough of Ambridge, Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

BEING PREMISES: 1011 Bernadine Avenue, Ambridge, PA 15003.

BEING THE SAME PREMISES which Deanna M. Cinque and Joseph M. Cinque, her husband by deed dated 9/11/2003 and recorded 10/2/2003 in the office of the Recorder of Deeds as deed Instrument 3185582, granted and conveyed unto Joseph H. Sevin an unmarried person.

Parcel No. 11-007-0510.000

Market Value: $55,919.00

Location of Property: 1011 Bernadine Avenue, Ambridge, PA 15003.

Beaver

No. 2

The Huntington National Bank, Plaintiff vs. Adam A. Pournaras, a/k/a Adam Pournaras and Kacey E. Pournaras, a/k/a Kacey Pournaras, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 2018-11221

Amount: $234,952.11

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

KIMBERLY J. HONG, ESQUIRE, MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC, ATTORNEY, P. O. Box 165028, Columbus, OH 43216-5028, Phone 614-220-5611; Fax 614-220-5613.

ALL THAT CERTAIN property situate in the Township of Beaver, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being commonly known and numbered as 213 Virginia Drive, Beaver, PA 15009 and found in Deed Book 3339, Page 722, Parcel No. 55-003-0520.000.

Parcel No.: 55-003-0520.000

Market Value: $77,300.00

Location of Property: 213 Virginia Drive, Beaver, PA 15009.

Beaver Falls

No. 19

Sonya Stratton, Plaintiff vs. Unknown Heirs, Successors, Assigns, and All Persons or Other Entities Claiming Right, Title or Interest from and under Richard N. DeBona, Deceased, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 10583-2018

Amount: $112,054.65

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

LARRY A. HOUSHOLDER, ATTORNEY

ALL THAT CERTAIN parcel or lot of land situate in the First Ward, City of Beaver Falls, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being Lot numbered Two hundred ninety-one (291) in the Economy Plan of Lots in said City, bounded and described as follows:

ON the North by Lot numbered 292 in same Plan; on the East by Second Alley; on the South by Lot numbered 290 in same Plan; and on the West by Fourth Avenue. Having a frontage of 43 feet on the easterly side of Fourth Avenue and extending back therefrom of equal width 145 feet to Second Alley.

BEING THE SAME PREMISES conveyed to Richard N. DeBona by deed of J. Quint Salmon, Administrator of the Estate of F. Fern Medley, dated December 14, 1973, and filed for record in the office of the Recorder of Deeds of Beaver County, Pennsylvania, at Deed Book Volume 1026, page 171. Also being the same premises described in the Mortgage from Richard N. DeBona, as Mortgagor, to National City Bank, Mortgagee, dated January 24, 2007, and filed of record with the aforesaid Recorder of Deeds as Instrument No. 3291285 on February 23, 2007.

Parcel No.: 01-005-0115.000

Location of Property: Duplex situate at 908-910 Fourth Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

Center Township

No. 1

The Huntington National Bank, Plaintiff vs. Richard J. Montini, a/k/a Richard James Montini and Nicholette R. Montini, a/k/a Nicholette Montini, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 2019-10105

Amount: $126,964.55

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

KIMBERLY J. HONG, ESQUIRE, MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC, ATTORNEY, P. O. Box 165028, Columbus, OH 43216-5028, Phone 614-220-5611; Fax 614-220-5613

ALL THAT CERTAIN property situate in the Township of Center, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being commonly known and numbered as 142 Center Grange Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001 and found in Instrument Number 3302187, Parcel No. 56-024-0311.000.

Parcel No.: 56-024-0311.000

Market Value: $80,400.00

Location of Property: 142 Center Grange Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

No. 3

Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC, Plaintiff vs. Adele A. Merendo and John B. Merendo a/k/a John Merendo Jr., Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 11066-2017

Amount: $113,885.70

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

PETER WAPNER, ESQ., ID. NO. 318263, PHELAN HALLINAN DIAMOND & JONES, LLP, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ALL THAT CERTAIN dwelling situate at 152 Kermiet Drive, Monaca, PA 15061, Twp/Boro of Center Township, 4th, Beaver County, Commonwealth of PA. Being further described in Deed bk. 1072, pg. 873.

Parcel No.: 56-044-0104.000

Market Value: $55,100.00

Location of Property: 152 Kermiet Drive, Monaca, PA 15061.

No. 23

U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee for the CIM Trust 2016-3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2016-3, Plaintiff vs. Anthony Ventresca, in His Capacity as Co-Administrator of the Estate of Marianne Ventresca, Deceased and Daniel R. Ventresca, in His Capacity as Co-Administrator of the Estate of Marianne Ventresca, Deceased, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 11572-2017

Amount: $107,945.78

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

STEPHEN M. HLADIK, ESQUIRE, HLADIK, ONORATO & FEDERMAN, LLP, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF, 298 Wissahickon Avenue, North Wales, PA 19454

ALL THAT CERTAIN parcel or tract of land situate in the Township of Center, County of Beaver, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being fully described in deed dated January 5, 1971 and recorded on January 9, 1971 in the office of the Beaver County Recorder of Deeds in Deed Book Volume 971, at Page 547.

Parcel No.: 56-006-0521.000

Market Value: $182,170.00

Location of Property: 102 Highland Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061.

No. 27

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff vs. Gwendolyn B. Bazmore, Individually and in Her Capacity as Heir of Geraldine Briscoe, Deceased, Unknown Heirs, Successors, Assigns, and All Persons, Firms, or Associations Claiming Right, Title or Interest From or Under Geraldine Briscoe, Deceased, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 10429-2018

Amount: $260,203.17

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

PETER WAPNER, ESQ., ID. NO. 318263, PHELAN HALLINAN DIAMOND & JONES, LLP, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ALL THAT CERTAIN dwelling situate at 103 Turkmar Drive, Aliquippa, PA 15001-1469, Twp/Boro of Center Township, Beaver County, Commonwealth of PA. Being further described in Deed Instrument 3198152.

Parcel No.: 56-051-0145.000

Market Value: $112,800.00

Location of Property: 103 Turkmar Drive, Aliquippa, PA 15001-1469.

Chippewa Township

No. 8

PNC Bank, National Association, Successor by merger to National City Bank, Plaintiff vs. Barbara Allison Solely in Her Capacity as Heir of Mary S. Allison, Deceased and Christopher Allison Solely in His Capacity as Heir of Mary S. Allison, Deceased, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 11689-2018

Amount: $63,418.22

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

KML LAW GROUP, ATTORNEY

ALL THAT CERTAIN lot of land situate in the Township of Chippewa, Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

BEING PREMISES: 149 Briarcliff Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

BEING THE SAME PREMISES which grantor Robert A. McGowan and Roberta J. McGowan by deed dated 6/2/1989 and recorded 6/2/1989 in the office of the Recorder of Deeds in Deed Book 1371 at Page 505, granted and conveyed unto grantee Mary S. Allison.

Parcel No. 57-010-0212.000

Market Value: $111,440.00

Location of Property: 149 Briarcliff Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

Ellwood City

No. 14

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff vs. William M. Butler, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 10175-2019

Amount: $40,432.39

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

PETER WAPNER, ESQ., ID. NO. 318263, PHELAN HALLINAN DIAMOND & JONES, LLP, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ALL THAT CERTAIN dwelling situate at 317 Division Avenue, Ellwood City, PA 16117, Twp/Boro of Ellwood City Borough, 2nd, Beaver County, Commonwealth of PA. Being further described in Deed Instrument 3325725.

Parcel No.: 22-001-0916.000

Market Value: $20,500.00

Location of Property: 317 Division Avenue, Ellwood, PA 16117.

Franklin Township

No. 10

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Arelene Anne Mondine and Joseph Thomas Mondine, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 10384-2019

Amount: $64,789.00

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

JESSICA N. MANIS, ATTORNEY

ALL OF THOSE TWO CERTAIN lots, parcels or plots of land situate and being in Franklin Township, Beaver County, Pennsylvania, designated and known as Lots Numbered 14 and 14 1/2 in the Hardyville Plans of Lots and more fully described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point in the Ellwood City-Zelienople Road also known as Route 288; thence Southward a distance of 355.77 feet to a point; thence Westward a distance of 157.14 feet to a point on the dividing line between Lots No. 14 1/2 and No. 15; thence Northward along the said dividing line a distance of 354.56 feet to a point in the center of the Ellwood City-Zelienople Road; thence Eastward along the center line of the aforesaid road a distance of 128 feet to the place of beginning, being Lots Number 14 and 14 1/2 in the Hardyville Plan of Lots recorded in the Office for Recording Deed, etc. for Beaver County in Plan Book Volume 5, page 92, recorded June 23, 1941.

Tax Parcel No. 61-001-0208.000

PREMISES BEING known as: 480 Route 288, Ellwood City, PA 16117.

TITLE IS VESTED in: Albert A. Turner, a married person by Deed dated July 27, 2011 and recorded August 1, 2011 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds in and for Beaver County in Book/Page or Instrument # 3393344, granted and conveyed to Arlene Anne Mondine and Joseph Mondine, wife and husband.

Parcel No.: 61-001-0208.000

Location of Property: 480 Route 288, Ellwood City, PA 16117.

Harmony Township

No. 22

Citizens Bank, N.A. s/b/m Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania, Plaintiff vs. Marie Diachiac a/k/a Marie E. Diachiac, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 10402-2019

Amount: $59,661.71

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

GREGORY JAVARDIAN, ESQUIRE, ATTORNEY

ALL THAT CERTAIN lot or piece of ground situate in Township of Harmony, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being Lot No. 43 in Harmony Plan of Lots, Laid out by Ambridge Land Company, as recorded in the Recorder’s Office of Beaver County, Pennsylvania in Plan Book Volume 5, page 131, bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point on the Westerly line of Manning Street at the dividing line between Lots Nos. 42 and 43; thence Northwardly along Manning Street 54.63 feet to the dividing line between Lots Nos. 44 and 43 in said plan; thence Westwardly along said last mentioned dividing line 89.27 feet to the line of Lot No. 66; thence Southwardly along said last mentioned lot, 54.63 feet to the dividing line between Lots Nos. 43 and 42; thence Eastwardly along said last mentioned dividing line, 89.27 feet to Manning Street, at the place of beginning.

Parcel No.: 64-009-0761.000

Market Value: $15,950.00

Location of Property: 2601 Manning Street, Ambridge, PA 15003.

Hopewell Township

No. 25

Residential Mortgage Services, Inc., Plaintiff vs. Frankie Lex, in His Capacity as Heir of Frank J. Lex, Jr., Deceased, Danny Lex, in His Capacity as Heir of Frank J. Lex, Jr., Deceased, Unknown Heirs Successors, Assigns and All Persons, Firms or Associations Claiming Right Title or Interest From or Under Frank J. Lex, Jr., Deceased, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 11701-2018

Amount: $57,065.19

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

PETER WAPNER, ESQ., ID. NO. 318263, PHELAN HALLINAN DIAMOND & JONES, LLP, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ALL THAT CERTAIN dwelling situate at 1923 Truman Drive, Aliquippa, PA 15001-4227, Twp/Boro of Hopewell Township, Beaver County, Commonwealth of PA. Being further described in Deed Instrument 3554841.

Parcel No.: 65-009-0201.000

Market Value: $24,500.00

Location of Property: 1923 Truman Drive, Aliquippa, PA 15001-4227.

Monaca

No. 6

Lsf8 Master Participation Trust, Plaintiff vs. Nell A. Boswell a/k/a Nell Boswell, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 10011-2019

Amount: $196,005.38

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

PETER WAPNER, ESQ., ID. NO. 318263, PHELAN HALLINAN DIAMOND & JONES, LLP, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ALL THAT CERTAIN dwelling situate at 1104 Indiana Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061-2025, Twp/Boro of Monaca Borough; Beaver County, Commonwealth of PA. Being further described in Deed Instrument 3036267.

Parcel No.: 35-002-0608.000

Market Value: $37,900.00

Location of Property: 1104 Indiana Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061-2025.

No. 16

Ditech Financial LLC, Plaintiff vs. Carrie E. Stiger, Individually and in Her Capacity as Heir of Leonard S. Crapis a/k/a Lenny Crapis, Deceased, Sandy Crapis, in Her Capacity as Heir of Heir of Leonard S. Crapis a/k/a Lenny Crapis, Deceased, Tracy Burgess in Her Capacity as Heir of Heir of Leonard S. Crapis a/k/a Lenny Crapis, Deceased, Leeann Alexander, in Her Capacity as Heir of Heir of Leonard S. Crapis a/k/a Lenny Crapis, Deceased, Carly Klein in Her Capacity as Heir of Heir of Leonard S. Crapis a/k/a Lenny Crapis, Deceased, Lindsey Baker, in Her Capacity as Heir of Heir of Leonard S. Crapis a/k/a Lenny Crapis, Deceased, Unknown Heirs, Successors, Assigns, and All Persons, Firms, or Associations Claiming Right, Title or Interest from or Under Leonard S. Crapis, Deceased, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 10196-2019

Amount: $78,429.30

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

PETER WAPNER, ESQ. , ID. NO.318263, PHELAN HALLINAN DIAMOND & JONES, LLP, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ALL THAT CERTAIN dwelling situate at 831 Nimick Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061-1332, Twp/Boro Monaca Borough, 5th, Beaver County, Commonwealth of PA. Being further described in Deed Instrument 3359941.

Parcel No.: 38-003.0819.000

Market Value: $30,100.00

Location of Property: 831 Nimick Avenue. Monaca, PA 15061-1332.

New Sewickley Township

No. 17

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Ralph Luick, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 10868-2018

Amount: $135,046.39

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

KML LAW GROUP

BEING PREMISES: 1287 Route 68, Rochester, PA 15074.

BEING THE SAME PREMISES which Jane M. Goehring, widow by deed dated 6/18/2007 and recorded 7/2/2007 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds in Deed Document Number 3301878, granted and conveyed unto Ralph Luick, an unmarried man.

Parcel Nos.: 69-001-0302.000; 69-001-0303.000; 69-001-0304.000; 69-001-0305000

Market Value: $169,946.00

Location of Property: 1287 Route 68, Rochester, PA 15074.

No. 24

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Jonathan Kroskey, known heir of Robert F. Kroskey II, Deceased, Benjamin Kroskey, known heir of Robert F. Kroskey II, Deceased, Unknown heirs, successors, assigns and all persons, firms, or associations claiming right, title or interest from or under Robert F. Kroskey II, Deceased, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 10924-2018

Amount: $132,780.10

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

ROGER FAY, ESQUIRE, MILSTEAD & ASSOCIATES, LLC, ATTORNEY

ALL THAT CERTAIN piece, parcel or lot of land situate in New Sewickley Township, County of Beaver, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being more fully described in Plan Book Volume 8, Page 51.

Parcel No.: 70-005-0808.000 and 70-005-0809.000

Location of Property: 755 Mercer Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

North Sewickley Township

No. 4

The Huntington National Bank, Plaintiff vs. Jeanne K. Rogers; Unknown Heirs and/or Administrators of the Estate of James Rogers; Jason Rogers, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of James Rogers; Jill R. Rogers, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of James Rogers; Justin Rogers, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of James Rogers; Jennifer DoVidio, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of James Rogers, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 2018-10707

Amount: $41,790.79

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

KIMBERLY J. HONG, ESQUIRE, MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC, ATTORNEY, P. O. Box 165028, Columbus, OH 43216-5028, Phone 614-220-5611; Fax 614-220-5613

ALL THAT CERTAIN property situate in the Township of North Sewickley, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being commonly known and numbered as 196 Concord Church Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 and found in Deed Book ,Page, Parcel No. 70-123-0-177.00.

Parcel No.: 70-123-0177.00

Market Value: $21,600.00

Location of Property: 196 Concord Church Road, Township of North Sewickley, PA 15010.

No. 12

WEI Mortage LLC, Plaintiff vs. Aaron Leitel and Melissa N. Maddalon a/k/a Melissa Maddalon, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 2019-10358

Amount: $154,408.66

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

KATHERINE M. WOLF, ESQUIRE, ATTORNEY

ALL THAT CERTAIN piece, parcel or lot of land lying and being situate in the Township of North Sewickley, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being Lot No. 3, Block No. 2, in plan of lots laid out by the Ellwood Country Club Plan dated August, 1929, as surveyed by L. K. Johnson, bounded and described:

Parcel No.: 70-012-0103.000

Market Value: $21,500.00

Location of Property: 219 Country Club Drive, Ellwood City, PA 16117.

No. 20

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Plaintiff vs. Cory Deluca and Nikki Deluca, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 2017-11064

Amount: $129,569.28

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

KATHERINE M. WOLF, ESQUIRE, ATTORNEY

ALL THOSE CERTAIN pieces, parcel or lots of land situate, lying and being in the Township of North Sewickley, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows, to-wit:

Parcel No.: 70-103-0218.000, 70-103-0214.000, and 70-103-0214.001

Market Value: $23,400.00

Location of Property: 1872 Brown Road, Ellwood City, PA 16117.

No. 21

Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania, Plaintiff vs. Gerald D. Kasparek, Personal Representative of the Estate of Richard A. Kasparek a/k/a Richard Allen Kasparek, Deceased, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 11475-2018

Amount: $50,459.51

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

GREGORY JAVARDIAN, ESQUIRE, ATTORNEY

ALL THAT CERTAIN lot or parcel of land situate in North Sewickley Township, Beaver County, Pennsylvania, and more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point in the center line of the Belton Road where the same is intersected by the dividing line between lands of John T. Kotuby and the land herein conveyed; thence along the same dividing line South 81° 45’ West a distance of 417 feet to the Easterly line of lands now or formerly of the Kimberly Stone Company; thence along the last mentioned line North 8° 15’ West a distance of 100 feet to a point on the dividing line between lands herein conveyed and other lands of the grantors; thence North 81° 45’ East a distance of 402.4 feet to the center line of the aforementioned Belton Road; thence along the said center line South 16° 18’ East a distance of 101 feet to a point, the place of BEGINNING.

Containing 0.94 acres.

Parcel No.: 70-103-0291.001

Market Value: $20,350.00

Location of Property: 3300 River Road, Ellwood City, PA 16117.

Ohioville

No. 9

CitiMortgage, Inc., Plaintiff vs. William J. Aeschbacher a/k/a William Aeschbacher, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 2019-10281

Amount: $71,602.20

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

MATTHEW J. MCDONNELL, ESQUIRE, ID. NO. 313549, POWERS KIRN, LLC, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ALL THAT CERTAIN parcel of land situate in the Borough of Ohioville, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point in the center of the Industry-Fairview Road which point is common to land herein described and land of Nicholas Aukscunas; thence by the center line of said land, South 6 degrees 45 minutes West, a distance of 110 feet to a point; thence North 83 degrees 15 minutes West, a distance of 256 feet to a point; thence North 6 degrees 45 minutes East, a distance of 110 feet to a concrete monument; thence by land of Nicholas Aukscunas, South 83 degrees 15 minutes East, a distance of 256 feet to a point at the place of beginning.

BEING designated as Tax Parcel 71-171-0169.000

Parcel No.: 71-171-0169.000

Market Value: $26,450.00

Location of Property: 105 Ridgemont Drive, Industry, PA 15052.

No. 11

Ditech Financial LLC, Plaintiff vs. Sara B. Krupa a/k/a Sara Krupa, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 2019-10422

Amount: $89,206.12

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

ROBERT CRAWLEY, ESQ., ID. NO. 319712, RAS CITRON, LLC, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ALL THAT CERTAIN lot or piece of ground situate in the Borough of Ohioville, Beaver County, Pennsylvania, and being Lot No. 130.

Parcel No.: 71-011-0104-000

Market Value: $46,700.00

Location of Property: 113 Edgewood Circle, Industry, PA 15052.

No. 18

Midfirst Bank, Plaintiff vs. Margie D. Shaw, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 10188-2019

Amount: $53,748.33

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

LEON P. HALLER, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF, 1719 North Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17112, (717) 234-4178

ALL that parcel of land in the Borough of Ohioville; Beaver County, Pennsylvania, containing 0.942 acres, more or less.

Parcel No.: 71-005-0113.000

Market Value: $77,809.00

Location of Property: 498 Smiths Ferry Road, Midland, PA 15059.

Rochester Borough

No. 13

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Plaintiff vs. Angelo T. Domena IV and Erin L. Smith, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 10253-2016

Amount: $79,585.41

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

PETER WAPNER, ESQ., ID. NO. 318263, PHELAN HALLINAN DIAMOND & JONES, LLP, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ALL THAT CERTAIN dwelling situate at 317 Webster Street, Rochester, PA 15074-2037, Twp/Boro of Rochester Borough, 2nd, Beaver County Commonwealth of PA. Being further described in Deed Instrument 3313871.

Parcel No.: 47-002-0807.000

Market Value: $29,500.00

Location of Property: 317 Webster Street, Rochester, PA 15074-2037.

No. 26

Ditech Financial LLC, Plaintiff vs. Carol L. Wilson Crump, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 10522-2019

Amount: $4,307.46

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

ROBERT CRAWLEY, ESQ., ID. NO. 319712, RAS CITRON, LLC, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ALL THAT CERTAIN lot of land situate in Township of Borough of Rochester, Beaver County, Pennsylvania

Parcel No.: 47-002-0404.000

Market Value: $40,700.00

Location of Property: 299 Deer Lane, Rochester, PA 15074.

Given under my hand and seal this 28th Day of June, 2019.

Tony Guy, Sheriff

7/5, 7/12, 7/19/19