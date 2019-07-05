Berean Presbyterian Church, 229 Dutch Ridge Road, Wayne Township: Sunday — Sunday school begins at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:15 a.m. throughout summer. Fellowship dinner follows morning worship service. Bring food items to share.

Calvin Presbyterian Church, 615 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: Sunday — 9:30 a.m., EPC orientation class, session 4. Monday through Friday — Carpenter’s Project week. Monday — church office closed. Wednesday — church office closed; 9 a.m. stewardship and finance.

Christian Assembly Church, 315 Eighth St., Ellwood City: Monday — 10 a.m. prayer; 11:30 a.m., God Belongs to the City prayer walk.

First United Methodist Church, 416 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: Monday — 5:30 p.m., Boy Scouts. Tuesday — 9 a.m., quilters. Wednesday — 10 a.m. to noon, Mini-Wednesday; 6 p.m. Cub Scouts.

First Church of God, 1862 Mercer Road, Franklin Township: Saturday — 9 p.m., evening prayer. Sunday — 9:30 a.m. service with guest speaker Jim Callender. Tuesday — 5:30 p.m., golf night. Wednesday — carry–in picnic. July 13 — 9 p.m. evening prayer.

Harmony Baptist Church, 4103 Ellwood Road, New Castle: Sunday — 7 p.m., Outdoor concert with Ken Metrick of Butler who sings a mix of Southern gospel and old hymns. Bring lawn chair, blanket or sit on grass. Free-will offering. July 18 — 7 p.m., This Hope, indoor concert. Free-will offering. July 22-26 — 6 to 8:35 p.m., Vacation Bible School. Registration ongoing at 724-924-9300 or www.myharmonybaptistchurch.myanswers.com.

Homewood United Methodist Church, 127 First Ave.: Tuesday — 6:30 p.m., church council meeting. Thursday — 10 a.m., open door fellowship., 1 p.m., AA.

Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church, 258 Slippery Rock Drive, Wayne Township: Sunday — 7 p.m., Carpenter’s Project Worship at Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church, Ellwood City. Monday — 6 p.m. Christian Education meeting; Tuesday – 5 p.m., Carpenter’s Project Dinner.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 Spring Ave., Ellwood City: Sunday — 11:15 a.m., fellowship (food ’n fun). Monday — Carpenter’s Project through July 12. Wednesday — 11 a.m., faith and love/hope circles. Thursday — 7 p.m. women’s AA. July 13 — 9:30 a.m., walking group at Ewing Park; 7 p.m., AA.

Wurtemburg United Methodist Church, 1244 Portersville Road, Ellwood City: Monday — 7:30 p.m., AA; Tuesday — 6:30 p.m., sewing; Wednesday — 1 p.m. Bible study; 7:30 p.m., AA. Thursday — 6:30 p.m. trustee’s meeting; 7 p.m., church council.