Director of Finance Tom Shanahan will step down from his post July 31 after serving as the township’s chief financial officer since 2008. Shanahan also served as the deputy township manager.

EVESHAM — Another longtime township employee will be retiring at the end of July.

Director of Finance Tom Shanahan will step down from his post on July 31 after serving as the township’s chief financial officer since 2008. Shanahan also served as the deputy township manager.

Shanahan is one of three township professionals that will be leaving their post in July, and one of four that have left the township since May.

Township Manager Michael Barth is also retiring at the end of July and Leah Furey-Bruder will resign as township planner on July 19 to return to private practice. Barth also said that the township’s longtime tax assessor Blackwell Albertson resigned in May to take a job with Burlington County. Shanahan said he informed the township of his intent to retire around three months ago.

It is not uncommon for a number of changes to occur at the township’s administrative level when a new administration takes over. In November, Democrats Mayor Jaclyn Veasy, Deputy Mayor Heather Cooper and Councilwoman Patricia Hansen ousted their Republican challengers, flipping control of the council from Republican to Democrat for the first time since the township held partisan elections in 2010.

Veasy said Tuesday the township had been accepting applications for township manager and director of finance up until June 28, and that the township council is looking to schedule a special executive session meeting next week to interview candidates as both positions are council appointments.

The mayor added that the goal is to hire replacements for both Barth and Shanahan before they leave; however, if the council is unable to find suitable candidates by then it will look to the township’s current department heads to serve in interim roles.

“As is the case at every level of government, you are seeing long-planned and well-deserved retirements,” Veasy said via email Tuesday. “As for the great town of Evesham, we are truly lucky our future retirees are helping to transition the person who is chosen to follow in their footsteps. It is also exciting that we have the opportunity to welcome new talent and new ideas that will help shepherd our town into the future.”

As for the township planner, the council is not currently recruiting a full-time replacement for Furey-Bruder. It is weighing its options of either hiring a full-time replacement, or requesting the land use boards appoint a planner through a professional services contract, Bath said Wednesday.

At the council’s June 18 meeting, it named Karen McMahon to replace Albertson as the township’s new tax assessor.

At that same meeting, Shanahan presented the council the 2019 municipal budget, one that featured no tax increase and a record surplus of over $10 million.

“I’m leaving on a good note,” Shanahan said Tuesday. “All the metrics are pretty solid, there’s a pretty vibrant capital program and the township is investing in infrastructure. It’s a very positive way to end my tenure with the township, and I think Evesham is well regarded as a well-managed town.”

Shanahan worked for the township since 2003 when he was brought on as the township’s deputy treasurer. He was named director of finance in 2008. An Army veteran, Shanahan had previously worked for Egg Harbor Township and the city of Camden as well as working in the private sector prior to being hired by Evesham.