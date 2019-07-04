The township had been without a permanent township manager for more than two years, when on June 18, it tentatively selected Rogers, a former associate dean at Rowan College at Burlington County.

WILLINGBORO — Former college administrator and longtime community member Sharon Rogers was confirmed as the new township manager Tuesday night.

Speaking at the Township Council meeting, Rogers said she was "excited" and "happy" to accept the job.

"As a daughter of Willingboro I’m extremely honored and proud to get this opportunity. My education and my work experience are definitely aligned with this position… I look forward to working with the leadership and the team already in place in Willingboro,” Rogers said.

Providing services to residents, and ensuring businesses see the township as an “anchor location and a place they’d like to do business," will be among her top priorities, Rogers said.

The new township manager also said she plans to launch an “I am Willingboro” campaign to increase community pride.

"I’m ready to hit the ground running,” she said to applause and cheers from the packed room.

The township had been without a permanent township manager for more than two years, when on June 18, it tentatively selected Rogers, a former associate dean at Rowan College at Burlington County.

Rogers was selected by a 4-1 vote with Deputy Mayor Rebecca Perrone dissenting. Perrone said she believed Rogers was unqualified and did not meet the employment criteria council had agreed upon.

On Wednesday, Perrone said that when Rogers' 90-day employment review rolls around she hopes to see that Rogers has “done her homework.”

“Has she done research? Is she providing valuable information? I want her to give me details. I don’t want to hear that ‘everything is going well,’” Perrone said. “If her report is vague, that’s not good for me.”

“We do have a lot of different projects already currently moving she needs to get acclimated with,” Perrone added.

The deputy mayor noted that the council’s limited summer schedule will provide fewer opportunities to check in with Rogers.

“I really won’t be able to give a directive as far as what I’m looking to see,” Perrone said.

Willingboro’s struggle to fill the manager’s position began in January 2016, when longtime employee Joanne Diggs retired from the post. Public Works Director Richard Brevogel stepped in as acting manager until March 2017, when the council hired Eric Berry.

Less than six months later, the council voted to terminate Berry, saying the township needed to head in a “different direction.” Brevogel once again took the helm as acting manager. The township and Berry recently came to a settlement that has Willingboro paying him $275,000.

In an email last month, Rogers said she has more than 15 years of experience in financial management, staff management and grant writing. She said she is ready to take on a number of issues the town faces, including making services readily available to residents, stabilizing property taxes, and establishing a more collaborative relationship with the Board of Education.