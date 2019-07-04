Valley Elementary School physical education teacher Kelly McGowan started Monday in her new administrative post.

BENSALEM SCHOOLS — A longtime Bensalem Township School District teacher has made the jump into administration.

The school board recently approved the appointment of Kelly McGowan as the new principal at Belmont Hills Elementary School, where she started Monday at an annual salary of $142,178, a $28,436 increase from the $113,742 she was earning as a physical education teacher at Valley Elementary School, her position before being promoted to principal.

At Belmont Hills, McGowan succeeded Marla Zeisler, who retired June 30 after 17 years with the district.

McGowan is entering her 26th year in public education and for most of that time was a physical education teacher at Valley and Bensalem's Robert K. Shafer Middle School.

From 2014-17, she was dean of students at Valley and in that capacity worked collaboratively with the principal as a liaison between parents, students and faculty. She was also accountable for student and staff safety and assisted in day-to-day operations, among other duties, school district officials said.