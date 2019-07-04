Towamencin resident Marjorie Kuhn still hoists her family's 143-year old American flag. Now, it's hanging at her son's home in Sellersville.

When the United States celebrated its first 100 years in 1876, Philadelphia, the home of the Declaration of Independence, was again the focal point for patriotic festivities. A large Centennial Exposition — the first World’s Fair — was held on 285 acres in Fairmount Park from May to November, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors to see new inventions from around the globe.

In the city’s Kensington neighborhood, Mary Ella Whinna, then 15, was excited to display the huge flag that she and her parents, William and Elizabeth, had made for the patriotic occasion.

Marjorie Kuhn, of Lansdale, recalls her grandmother, later known by her married name, Mary Ella Newmeyer, telling her how they made the flag that Kuhn and her family still hang each Independence Day, weather permitting.

The 10-foot by 5 ½-foot flag, produced from a sturdy cloth that she thinks is wool, with canvas along the top, has 35 hand-sewn stars for each state in the union at the time of the centennial. On the blue background the dates 1776 and 1876 are written.

It has been displayed in a variety of locations over its 143 years, from Kensington to the city’s Oak Lane neighborhood where Kuhn grew up, to a family vacation home in Ocean City, New Jersey, to Warminster where she lived for 30 years and raised her own family. Sometimes it was draped between two houses. At other times, it hung between a telephone pole and the house.

When she moved to the Dock Woods retirement community in Towamencin, Kuhn wasn’t sure what to do with the flag. “It’s really hard to find a place to hang it,” she said. Then her son, Larry Kuhn, moved to a condominium with a balcony in Sellersville. When she saw it, she told him, “You’ve got a porch. You can hang it now.”

When it’s not being displayed, the flag is lovingly stored in a chest.

Kuhn remembers taking the flag to an appraising event 20 years ago where it was valued at $6,000. The appraiser suggested keeping it in a sealed box like a stored wedding dress. But Kuhn didn’t think that would work, since the family tries to put the flag out each Fourth of July. So, in the chest it remains at other times of the year.

Knowing the history of her family’s flag, Kuhn isn’t so sure that Betsy Ross was the only one making American flags when the United States declared its independence.

“I don’t think Betsy was the only one who knew how to design a flag,” she said. But by the time Kuhn’s grandmother was a teen, the stars and stripes pattern was the one to use, with many more stars for the states added after the 13 colonies.

Kuhn is not sure how long her son will display their 1876 flag this Fourth.

“If it looks like rain, he’ll take it down,” she said. “It shows its wear.”