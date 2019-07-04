About Erie County Most Wanted: The Erie Times-News each Thursday publishes information about suspects sought by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Since the feature began in March 2004, 1,195 suspects have been taken into police custody. Information provided to police will be kept strictly confidential.

Have information?

Call 451-7436.

ELIZABETH GROH

Born: June 22, 1983.

Description: Groh is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Police say: Groh is wanted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation warrant.

RICHARD C. STOKES

Born: Oct. 2, 1987.

Description: Stokes is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say: Stokes is wanted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation warrant.

Under the U.S. criminal justice system, everyone is presumed innocent. The people featured in Erie County’s Most Wanted have not been convicted of the crimes listed above.

ONLINE: Search a database of suspects at http://mugshots.goerie.com.