Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

French Creek Music Festival: 11:30 a.m., when the first act will take the stage on the first day of the July 4-6 festival in Venango. The event will feature two stages, one at Venango General Store 21747 Cussewago St., and Double D's Bar & Grill across the street, on which 20 total bands will perform. Also, food, craft and domestic beer, a 50/50 drawing, children's activities and more. For information, including the band schedule, visit https://fcmf.rocks/.

Millcreek Fourth of July Parade: 9:45 a.m. Travels one mile east along West 12th Street from Marshall Drive to the American Legion near Grant Avenue. For information, visit http://www.themillcreekparade.com.

Old Fashioned Fourth of July: 11:30 a.m., Corry City Park. Bike parade, live music, hot dog- and pie-eating contests and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. by American Legion Post 365, 1460 Sciota Road. For information, visit http://bit.ly/2NtPl2I.