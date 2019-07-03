The warehouse would be designed to accommodate two tenants, with approximately 289,700 square feet of warehouse space and two 5,500-square-foot office spaces. The project also includes the construction of a 354-space parking lot, landscaping, lighting, stormwater management and the construction of two new driveways off Railroad Avenue.

FLORENCE — A plan to build a 300,000-square-foot warehouse near the intersection of Delaware and Railroad avenues was approved Monday night by the Township Zoning Board despite public opposition to the project.

Foxdale Properties LLC was awarded preliminary and final site plan approval, along with bulk and height variance approvals to build an almost 50-foot tall, nearly 300,700-square-foot warehouse on a vacant 30-acre lot it owns adjacent to the Ready-Pac processing facility. Ready Pac is a tenant of Foxdale Properties.

Monday night’s hearing was a continuation from when the project first appeared before the zoning board at its June meeting.

The warehouse would be designed to accommodate two tenants, with approximately 289,700 square feet of warehouse space and two, 5,500-square-foot office spaces. The project will also include a 354-space parking lot, landscaping, lighting, stormwater management and the construction of two new driveways off Railroad Avenue. Semi-trailers would only be able to enter the facility by traveling east along Railroad Avenue and turning left onto the property.

There are currently no tenants for the warehouse.

The California-based developer will also construct two, 24-foot-tall sound barrier walls that will be built between the residential homes along Abrams Drive and Railroad Avenue.

But many residents who live near the project felt that the sound barriers would not be of much help.

“This is already affecting our quality of life, we just don’t need the extra noise,” said Keith Glasgow, who lives on Abrams Drive in Legacy at Meadowcroft, the neighborhood that is just north of the proposed warehouse.

“I’m going to go from having the privacy of silence to the continuing noise that a warehouse makes,” said Donald Jones, a Delaware Avenue resident.

Residents also were concerned about the increase in traffic a new warehouse would cause in an area that already experiences a lot of traffic from other warehouses like Amazon and B&H.

Gerri Watts, a resident of Maple Street in the Golden Gates neighborhood, said traffic already backs up at the intersection of Station Road, Delaware Avenue and Railroad Avenue near Bob’s Deli and that she often has to strategically plan how she is going to leave her neighborhood depending on the time of day.

“How is this making my life better?” Watts asked the board during Monday night’s public comment.

However, testimony from the developer’s sound expert, Norman Dotti, said that the warehouse would not create any additional noise above the level of noise that exists today.

And while board Chairman Michael Zekas acknowledged that any new development will create traffic, it was beyond the control of the board as a warehouse is a permitted use according to the township’s zoning code.

The property is located in the township’s special manufacturing zone, which allows for warehouses to be built.

Foxdale Properties did, however, need to receive approval for a height variance for a proposed building height of 50 feet. The max height allowed in the zone is 30 feet.

According to the project’s planner Leah Furey-Bruder, the industry standard for warehouse height is in the range of 40- to 50-feet tall.

The developer agreed to lower the maximum height of the project to 48.3 feet after a request from the board.

The board voted to approve the height variance and preliminary and final major site plan approval in separate votes. Both the variance and the site plan were approved 5-2, with board Members Lou Sovak and Joseph Cartier voting against it. Member Anant Patel was absent.

The application was approved with several conditions, including that any vehicle housed at the facility use ambient noise-controlled back-up alarms, and that the conditions of a 2008 approval for a 60-foot, almost 400,000-square-foot warehouse would be extinguished.

A redevelopment plan approved in 2017 by the township planning board included a 333-unit apartment complex, with at least 50 planned affordable housing units, to be constructed by the developer on the same site. However, Foxdale Properties never went through with the project.