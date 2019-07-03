NORTH SEWICKLEY TWP. — The Lincoln High School Class of 1955 is holding its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Shakespeare's Restaurant. Reservations should be made by Sunday by calling Gloria Arkwright at 724-752-1146.
NORTH SEWICKLEY TWP. — The Lincoln High School Class of 1955 is holding its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Shakespeare's Restaurant. Reservations should be made by Sunday by calling Gloria Arkwright at 724-752-1146.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.