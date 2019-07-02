I owe a lot of my health and happiness to my family and friends. I have marvelous social support that is essential to health and happiness. I'm not just saying that. There are many scientific studies that prove that we are social beings. It is a part of who we are.

A study led by scientists at the Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease Center at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Ill., found that "SuperAgers," defined as people ages 80 and above but who have the mental agility of much younger people, appear to have one thing in common: close friends.

There it is in black and white. Friends have made me a SuperAger. I think the emphasis is more on ager than super, but I'll take whatever I can get. Super friends made me a SuperAger. Wow! I always appreciated them, but now I value them even more. Because of my friends I have an active social life that includes hanging out, going to plays, concerts and trips. Because time is the most important thing we can give each other, spending time together to talk and listen makes a big difference in my life. Socializing at meetings like Rotary and the historical society are big plusses in keeping my mind sharp.

Research has shown that by interacting with others, we actually train our brains. Social motivation and contact can help to improve memory formation and recall and protect the brain from neurodegenerative diseases.

Just the thought of all those benefits will keep me out there getting all the social contact that I can.

John Robbins wrote "Healthy at 100" about a nine-year study on aging proving the importance of the support of friends and family.

''People who were disconnected from others were roughly three times more likely to die during the nine-year study than people with strong social ties," Robbins wrote. "Those with close social ties and unhealthy lifestyles such as smoking, obesity and lack of exercise actually lived longer that those with no close social ties but healthful living habits."

People with both healthful lifestyles and close social ties lived the longest of all. It is also healthier to exercise in a group than on our own. Those in the group had decreased stress levels and better mental and physical well-being than people who exercised alone or with only one partner. Obviously bending and stretching in a group is a plus.

Socializing includes attending religious services, going bowling and golfing, playing cards and games, volunteering, singing in a choral group and showing up for events.

Psychologist Susan Pinker states that direct person-to-person contact triggers parts of our nervous system that release a "cocktail" of neurotransmitters tasked with regulating our response to stress and anxiety. This means that when we communicate with people face-to-face, it helps us to handle our stress and anxiety.

I like face-to-face best, phone calls are all right. I don't like texting because I want to at least hear a voice because it reflects the emotions.

One of the big problems of our society, that is communicating constantly with cellphones and social media, is loneliness, and loneliness is almost as harmful to our health as smoking. In a "Journal Sentinel" article by Mark Johnson, he said loneliness can lead to a handful of health problems including poor sleep, high blood pressure, depression, cognitive deterioration and stress, and he said said the rate of loneliness for seniors is 35 percent or higher. The cure for loneliness is socializing.

We are all aging. Oh, honestly, even if you are 21, you are getting older every day. Statistics say that in 1950 there were 3,000 Americans ages 100 or older. By 2012, the number increased to 62,000 Americans 100 and older, and they predict that by 2060 there were be 1 million.

So be one of the 1 million by taking care of yourself, doing the healthy things and keep on socializing because friends are the tonic that we need to be SuperAgers.