Specialized city police patrols are using crime data and other information to curb violence in problem areas.

Specialized Erie police patrols armed with crime data and supported by grant money are paying close attention to problem areas of the city this summer.

Their work is the continuation of a detail that started in May and involves uniformed and plainclothes officers who go out at various times to areas where violent crime, particularly gun-related crime, has occurred. The patrols, which are done on overtime, are in addition to the regular patrols by city police.

The goal of the detail is to curb the problems by identifying those involved, charging violators and getting guns off the streets, according to police.

The patrols will continue through July, and efforts are being made to extend the program into next year.

"We're using data to identify times and places of prior problems, and we're going back in those areas and watching to see if people are engaging in any conduct we need to be involved in," Police Chief Dan Spizarny said.

Erie police did nine patrols in May, eight so far in June and are planning nine more in July, said Erie police Lt. William Marucci, who is coordinating the details. The officers work a few days each week on varying days and hours, depending on current crime data generated by the department or on information the department receives about criminal activity, Erie police Deputy Chief Jon Nolan said.

Police have so far recovered two guns during the details. The officers have made a number of drug-related arrests, apprehended some wanted people and uncovered other criminal activity, Marucci said.

"And the word has gotten out, so we are seeing a reduction in gun violence," he said.

Erie police have investigated 41 confirmed reports of gunshots fired in the city and have recovered 94 guns so far in 2019, through June 23, according to Sgt. Pete Mitchell, the bureau's criminal intelligence and analysis officer. City police investigated 139 confirmed shots-fired reports and recovered 163 guns in all of 2018.

There have been 17 people shot in the city and three homicides so far this year, with one of the homicide victims killed by gunfire. There were 35 people shot in the city in 2018 and three homicides at this point in the year, with two of the homicide victims killed by gunfire.

Spizarny said the "preventative and proactive" measures being taken by the patrols are part of the enforcement component of Unified Erie, a multi-agency anti-crime initiative designed to curb youth violence, prevent crime and provide assistance to those identified as at risk.

One notable part of the Unified Erie initiative is the "call-ins," held periodically since 2017. Invitees gather at an area church for a highly-structured program with representatives of law enforcement and social service agencies who offer help in exchange for turning away from crime. Participants are also warned that law enforcement will act swiftly if violent crime continues.

Spizarny said the violence reduction details show that Erie police are serious in saying that those who continue to engage in crime will be targeted.

"We are putting the money where our mouth is. We are carrying out operations consistent with what we have been preaching," he said.

The details are funded by a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant, received in late 2018, that also covers city police overtime costs related to the call-ins. The grant was set to expire at the end of June, but officials have applied for an extension.

The city has also applied for a federal grant for crime reduction and neighborhood development efforts on the city's east side, similar to efforts undertaken with grant funding in Erie's Little Italy neighborhood a few years ago. That grant, if approved, could provide some funding for the patrols through 2020, Mitchell said.

