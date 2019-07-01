The 30,000-square-foot Sinai Sports center is multi-sport practice facility with a twist.

Erie-region fitness buffs who are feeling adventurous and ambitious can train like a ninja warrior at a new indoor facility starting Monday.

Three different-sized warped walls — 10 feet, 12 feet and 15 feet high — are the cornerstones of a 5,000-square-foot "American Ninja Warrior"-style obstacle training area inside the renovated 30,000-square-foot Sinai Sports multi-sport practice facility at 2311 W. 15th St. in Millcreek Township.

Co-owners Stephen Dvoranchik, 43, and his wife, Monica Dvoranchik, 39, closed on the purchase of the building — the site of the former NTL tractor-trailer warehouse — in late April.

The Millcreek Township couple and their staff have been working feverishly to renovate a sports training facility that also will offer indoor turf for soccer, baseball, lacrosse, a full-size basketball and volleyball court and a gymnastics area.

"Renovations have been a whirlwind," Stephen Dvoranchik said.

The Dvoranchiks have spent the past two and a half years searching for a suitable facility.

"It's been very difficult," Stephen Dvoranchik said. "There's a lot of space and warehouses in Erie, but finding one that is the right size with the right ceiling heights, and one that doesn't have a lot of obstacles like pillars and other things to work around, is more difficult than you would imagine.

"Then we had the lease versus buy to consider, and we went back and forth on that for a long time, so when this building came on the market, it was available for purchase," he said. "We could do what we want with it. It kind of had the right amount of space from a square footage and ceiling height perspective. We looked at it, and the location in Millcreek was huge, and it just kind of all came together. It was a really good find for us. We're very excited about it. This place feels bigger and better than any other places we looked at, so we're thinking, in the long run, it was better to wait."

Stephen Dvoranchik is an information technology consultant for a Virginia-based company. His wife is a nationally certified American Sign Language interpreter on staff at Saint Vincent Hospital.

The Dvoranchiks have hired a 12-person staff: a general manager, two ninja warrior instructors, a camp coordinator, six counselors and two front-desk personnel.

"This is a family-friendly business, it's where our kids want to come and play while we work," Monica Dvoranchik said. "Being around family is really important to us."

Ninja warrior training is scheduled to start Monday with classes for beginners, intermediate and open gyms. Classes are available for ages 5-12, 13-17 and 18 and older.

Participants can test their abilities on the three warped walls, the ring toss, devil steps and lache bars.

"All ages can come and test their limits," Monica Dvoranchik said. "We have four boys (ages 11, 9, 6 and 3) and a 10-month-old daughter. The boys are all super active. One thing we love to do as a family is watch 'American Ninja Warrior.' My boys would say, 'I want to be a ninja warrior.' Our oldest son is an elite gymnast, so he kind of has that mindset and that kind of training. We just said, 'What can we do as a business that our family can be a part of?' It was like what can we do for the community, and Sinai Sports was born."

"American Ninja Warrior" is a television sports entertainment competition featuring participants who attempt to complete a series of obstacle courses of increasing difficulty. The series' finals competition is held in Las Vegas on a course called Mount Midoriyama, which factored into the Dvoranchiks' decision to name their business Sinai Sports.

"In 'American Ninja Warrior,' you try to conquer Mount Midoriyama," Monica Dvoranchik said. "If you win 'Ninja Warrior,' you've beat Mount Midoriyama, which is a Japanese mountain. We kind of spun off of that. The reason we picked Sinai Sports is because Mount Sinai is a pretty important mountain for us and our family and our faith. We went off of that. We kind of have the mountain theme throughout."

Ninja warrior obstacle training might be the start-up business' most popular attraction.

"That's one thing we noticed that Erie hadn't had yet," Monica Dvoranchik said. "We realized Erie wasn't offering it, so we're very hopeful it will be a draw."

"I think 'American Ninja Warrior' is the big differentiator between our facility and other facilities out there," Stephen Dvoranchik said. "No one else has real 'Ninja' obstacles like we're putting in now."

Crews are scheduled to install 12,000 square feet of turf by Thursday, in time for the July 8 start of summer camp sessions for children ages 4-14.

"Baseball teams can rent it," Monica Dvoranchik said. "It will fit a youth infield. Soccer teams can rent it for training purposes. The turf can be rented by teams. Basketball and volleyball can be rented out. People can run clinics out of here. We'll have a full gymnastics floor. All of the turf and basketball can be rented by teams. We'll probably eventually run a few different clinics here and there. Eventually, we'd like to run an adult basketball league, adult volleyball and adult soccer."

Sinai Sports will offer summer camps from July 8 to Aug. 16.

"That will be a multi-sports camp where you will be in different stations," Monica Dvoranchik said. "You'll go to the soccer station, the 'Ninja Warrior' station, and the funhouse station. We have some bounce houses."

Sinai Sports open houses are scheduled for Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information and membership pricing, visit www.sinaisportserie.com, or call (814) 315-1580.

"We think this sports facility will have a little something for everybody," Stephen Dvoranchik said. "We have a lot of possibilities."

Ron Leonardi can be reached at 870-1680 or by e-mail. Follow him on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/ETNLeonardi.