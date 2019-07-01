Camp No Worries is an annual sleepaway camp for children who are cancer patients, cancer survivors, as well as their siblings and bereaved siblings. In its 25th year, the camp hosts around 100 campers every summer at Camp Inawendiwin in Tabernacle.

TABERNACLE — Paulina Friedman’s childhood was a little different than most.

While other kids were making their first friends, attending kindergarten and learning how to play outside, Paulina was learning about needles, hospitals and chemotherapy.

The Mount Laurel resident was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 4, and spent the next two years fighting the disease.

“I missed out on a lot of little kid activities, like where they start learning how to build friendships, learning the small stuff at school, interactions and stuff like that,” said Paulina, now 16. “I was the only person in my elementary school, upper elementary school, middle school and high school who had cancer."

She went into remission in 2009 when she was 6. It was that same year that she would also learn that her experience wasn’t so out of the ordinary.

Paulina’s mom, Mari Friedman, had learned about a one-week summer camp for kids with cancer from an oncology clinic.

“I thought it was a good idea to be involved with people going through the same thing they were," she said.

So, she sent both Paulina and her older sister Gabriella to Camp No Worries, and almost 10 years later, the two sisters have continued to attend each and every year.

Camp No Worries is an annual sleepaway camp for children who are cancer patients and survivors, as well as their siblings and bereaved siblings. In its 25th year, the camp hosts around 100 campers every summer at Camp Inawendiwin in Tabernacle.

For one week, campers get to play games, take canoes out onto the lake, participate in arts and crafts, play sports and most importantly — forget about their illness.

“The important thing that we're doing — and you see it as you walk around camp — you don’t know who is being treated for cancer and who’s not. That is the mission,” said Kasey Hall-Massa, the camp’s founder. “Everyone is just a camper. You’re not a sibling, you’re not a patient, you’re not a bereaved sibling. Everybody’s a camper.”

Hall-Massa knows exactly what her campers are going through. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor when she was a child in 1986 and was forced to spend time away from her brother and sister, as well as not attend summer camp. Her experience that summer was why she founded Camp No Worries in 1995.

The camp has grown from 14 campers its inaugural year to hosting 100 children from across South Jersey, and 80 to 90 percent of its campers are children who return every year. It is no cost for families to attend, and is run entirely on donations and volunteer time. The camp also provides nurses so those campers who need treatment can receive it while they’re there.

The camp’s counselors are almost all former campers as well, Hall-Massa said, like Paulina’s older sister Gabriella.

Gabriella Friedman, now 21, first attended Camp No Worries as a camper. Soon after, she went through the camp’s leadership-in-training and counselor-in-training programs to become a counselor.

For Gabriella, her fellow campers and counselors became part of an extended family to share her experiences with as well.

“For me, it's more about family and understanding,” Gabriella said. “It’s having a family that's there for you and that you know will always support you and always have your back because they know what it's like. Everyone here is very, very positive about the entire (cancer) experience.”

While the main goal of the camp is to get its attendees to forget about their experiences with cancer, it does hold two special events to acknowledge their struggle with the illness. At the beginning of the camp, a remembrance ceremony is held for those who have lost their fight with cancer, and at the end of the week there is a special survivor's lunch for those who have beat the disease.

That lunch is what Paulina looks forward to the most every year.

“I love seeing the happy, cheering faces when you walk down, and the balloons and the slideshow of what we’ve done throughout the camp,” Paulina said. “When everyone says ‘survivors stand up,’ and you see all these other people that are just like you because back home you might be the only person whose had this experience … I look around and I see all these other amazing people that are supporting us and going through it with us.”

In her time at the camp, Paulina has also learned to live with a positive, optimistic outlook on life.

“You don’t want to live with your medicine, you want to use your medicine to live,” Paulina said. “You need to make sure you actually live your life to the fullest and you're not just doing it for the medicine.”

Now, Paulina and Gabrielle’s 9-year-old brother also attends the camp with them.

“It’s been a great thing, not just for my kids but for all the kids who are going through a lot,” said Mari Friedman. “It gives them the opportunity to do something normal.”

Hall-Massa said that when she started the camp 25 years ago, she was so focused on building the program and getting the support that there was no long-term vision.

“Our hope is to be able to continue to sustain for another 25-plus years and continue to provide a program that means so much to the children and families in our region,” Hall-Massa said.