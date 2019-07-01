Alumni of New Found Freedom find a purpose in cleaning up the community as they try to break the stigma associated with being in recovery from substance abuse.

Taking responsibility for your actions is important, but for the alumni members of New Found Freedom, which has recovery houses in Bucks County, taking responsibility and giving back to the community means everything.

What started off as a project to clean up and do yard work around each sober and recovery home associated with New Found Freedom has been taken to another level as the crews are now taking on community service projects throughout the area.

One Friday afternoon, Robert Kobash, the owner of Kleen Kut landscaping company, was supervising his crew cutting the lawn of one of the recovery houses when he had an idea. The elderly woman from across the street, Faith Quinn, had always baked cakes for him and his crew, so he decided to send the crew over to her house and take care of her lawn, free of charge. The idea of taking care of veterans and the elderly grew from that simple gesture.

Quinn described the men as very helpful and always well mannered.

"Rob is doing a great job with these guys," Quinn said. "The guys are very respectful and I really appreciate it."

It also has another purpose: To give back to the community they spent their time taking from during a time when they were struggling with substance abuse.

Kobash's landscaping company is comprised entirely of people who are recovering from addiction.

“We’re trying to bring awareness to what recovery is,” said Scott Fleming, founder and executive director of New Found Freedom. “We try to be a giver, not a taker. I want to bring love to where I brought nothing but destruction."

Helping the community is important to these men, who have both been through a sober house program during their recoveries. Part of it is trying to end the stigma that follows addiction. But for Kobash and Fleming, it doesn’t matter what people think, they’re going to go out and do good in the parts of their communities where they might have caused trouble years ago.

"Some of these guys go from not having anything to having a sense of being," said Larry Walling, one of the men working for Kleen Kut. Kobash and Fleming are creating opportunities for these men to learn a new skill. Many on the crew have never used landscaping equipment before.

They spoke about the “ripple effect” that follows a good deed, and how it may inspire someone way down the line.

“It makes you feel a part of the human race,” Fleming said. “It makes you not want to drink or do drugs.”

Although cutting lawns and doing yard work for those who can’t is a priority right now, New Found Freedom helps out in other parts of the communities. For example, the group volunteers and assists with Angels In Motion, an organization who gets together bags and delivers them to the homeless in Kensington.

Kobash, Fleming, and the rest of the alumni from New Found Freedom are quick to volunteer at clothing drives and soup kitchens. They even sent alumni down to North Carolina to assist with the clean up efforts after the hurricanes last year. They’re still down there cleaning up.

Kobash and Fleming plan on doing lawns from May through October every year, and are looking for other opportunities to use their manpower for good.

Their hope is that they can change the perception that people have of those in recovery from substance abuse. Even if it doesn’t, the men and women helping out their community get a sense of purpose after helping out.

“We don’t know our capabilities, but we are looking to get things done now,” Kobash said.