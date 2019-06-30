"The cost of living has traditionally been lower in Erie," economist Jim Kurre said. "Incomes and wages tend to be even lower."

By most standards, electrical engineering is a good career if you have the right talents.

In Erie, the job pays an average of $76,290 a year, according to a recent county-by-county report from the state Department of Labor & Industry.

That stacks up well compared to many lines of work. What it doesn't compare favorably to is the $97,300 that same engineer could expect to make in Pittsburgh.

That disparity is hardly a solitary example.

In fact, the Department of Labor reports the average annual wage for an Erie County resident is $41,480 a year. That compares with $50,030 for the rest of Pennsylvania.

Tammy Mingoy, a 52-year-old certified pharmacy technician from Lake City, can speak firsthand to the limitations of earning a living in Erie County, where the average resident earns 17 percent less than her fellow Pennsylvania wage earner.

Mingoy, an employee of a retail pharmacy, didn't want to disclose how much she earns. What she did say is that more than 10 years ago she was making more than $5 an hour more while working in a long-term care facility in Wexford.

Mingoy, who traded the lower wage to be closer to home, said she doesn't blame her employer.

"They only pay what the market will bear," she said. "Erie is a depressed market. Pittsburgh pays more."

After reviewing the statewide wage report, that impression was not lost on Kim Thomas, director of strategic initiatives for the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

Thomas, who has been asked by Chamber CEO James Grunke to oversee the development of a regional workforce development plan, said, "I did notice that average Erie wage was much lower than what the average Pennsylvania wage is."

Erie County's relatively low wages —and they're even a little lower in neighboring Crawford County — are not paid in a vacuum. According to a recent study commissioned by the chamber, "Erie County has a significantly lower cost of living than Pennsylvania and the national average."

In fact, according to that report by Garner Economics, the composite cost-of-living index of 86 is significantly lower than the 100 composites for both the state and the nation.

In other words, those smaller Erie paychecks will go a bit further than they might elsewhere.

But that doesn't mean low wages aren't a problem.

"I think we are seeing this as a concern and an opportunity," Thomas said.

On one hand, modest wage expectations could help Erie now as companies eye Erie as a potential site for expansion. It might even have been a factor recently when ValueMomentum, a New Jersey-based technology company, announced plans to build a new location in Erie that is expected to employ 100 people within three years.

But a younger generation, trying to elect whether to stay in Erie or to take a job here, might not look so favorably on the area's low-wage environment.

"From a talent-attraction standpoint, there can be a disadvantage to those lower-tier wages," Thomas said.

She plans to examine a wide range of workforce issues in the months ahead.

At 45, Cathy Hall of Wattsburg tries not to judge her success strictly on the size of her paycheck.

Hall said she has the heart of a nurse but doesn't get paid like one.

As a direct support professional for Erie Homes for Children and Adults, she describes herself as "a caregiver, nurse, friend and sometimes family" to the clients she serves.

"We have to deal with death and setbacks and come back the next day like it didn't affect us," she said.

For all of that, Hall, who said she routinely deals with seizures and other medical problems, gets paid $11.50 an hour.

"I still work because I love what EHCA does for people who are needing this support," she said. "I love the job I am in and I love my residents."

She doesn't blame her employer.

The wage she earns is also what other agencies pay. The amount is based on the state reimbursement rate, she said.

And in this case, she said, that's not an Erie thing; it's a Pennsylvania thing.

The reimbursement math is different in other states. She's heard Arizona and Nebraska pay people in her job as much as $17 an hour.

For now, Hall remains part of a shrinking number of Erie County residents who believe work still pays.

But the number continues to decline. Neither labor analysts nor economists can say exactly why. Erie County's decline in population could be part of the reason. An aging population that's moving into retirement could also be a contributing factor.

But the bottom line is this: As recently as 2008, Erie County had 142,500 people in its civilian labor force, which is defined as the number of people who are either working or want to work. By this spring of this year, that number had fallen to 128,500, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Despite near-full employment, some people might feel like they don't have many good options available to them, Ken Louie, professor of economics at Penn State Behrend and director of the economics at Penn State Behrend, said in a recent interview.

Erie's comparatively small paychecks are a reason for concern, especially as the community looks to reverse the decades-long trend of population decline, said Jim Kurre, director emeritus of the Economic Research Institute of Erie.

Kurre, who hosted a 2010 economic conference focused on the topic of brain drain, said pay is a significant factor in the migration patterns of people with skills and talents.

"The best and the brightest are going to go where they can get the best return on their education," he said. "The place that is paying less is going to struggle. They, by and large, are going to move on to where they can get a better return."

But doesn't the lower cost of living offset a smaller paycheck?

Sometimes, but not always, Kurre said. In extreme cases, such as San Francisco and New York City, high housing costs can be an obvious detriment.

But for the most part, job seekers tend to focus most on how much they can make.

That leaves Erie with a challenge to overcome when it comes to attracting talent — even among people who look both at the cost of living and the size of their paycheck.

"The cost of living has traditionally been lower in Erie," Kurre said. "Incomes and wages tend to be even lower. The cost of living doesn't fully offset that."

