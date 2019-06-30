The Buckeye State will increase its fuel tax by 10.5 cents per gallon beginning Monday.

CONNEAUT, Ohio — Pennsylvanians won't save quite as much money on gasoline in Ohio beginning Monday.

That's when Ohio will increase its tax on gasoline by 10½ cents per gallon, to 38½ cents.

The tax on diesel fuel will increase 19 cents, to 47 cents a gallon.

The increase was authorized by the state's 2019 transportation bill to provide additional money for road and bridge repairs.

The Pennsylvania legislature authorized a series of gasoline tax increases in 2013, also to fund infrastructure improvements. The taxes topped off at a hefty 58.7 cents a gallon in 2017. It's the highest state gas tax in the nation.

Resulting high gas prices regularly send Erie area drivers into Ohio to tank up. Gas in Conneaut, Ohio, just across the Erie County line, can be as much as 50 cents a gallon cheaper.

On Friday, the lowest gas price in Conneaut was $2.47 per gallon, compared to $2.83 in Erie, according to GasBuddy.com.

Tom and Roberta Roseski, of Ridge Road in West Springfield, regularly buy gas in Conneaut, generally saving 25 to 30 cents a gallon.

"My husband buys gas in Conneaut exclusively. He has a big pickup truck," Roberta Roseski said. "I sometimes get gas in Girard when I have points from Giant Eagle."

Giant Eagle discounts fuel prices at its GetGo stores for customers who accumulate points with grocery purchases.

The couple said that they will continue to buy gas in Ohio after the state tax increase takes effect.

"We're close. We're only about five miles from the Shell station in Conneaut. It's a little farther than that to Girard," where prices most likely will continue to be higher, Roberta Roseski said.

Ohio's gas tax increase is the state's first since 2005.

The decision to raise the tax was painful but necessary, state legislators said. State Rep. John Patterson, an Ashtabula County, Ohio, Democrat, was among bipartisan sponsors of the transportation bill that authorized the increase.

"As a member of the House Finance Committee, we heard hours and hours of testimony relative to the current condition of our roads and bridges," Patterson said in a statement this past spring. "Compelling arguments were made for the urgency and necessity of this initiative."

The tax is expected to generate an additional $1 billion annually for state and county governments to use for infrastructure repairs.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had pushed for an 18-cent increase in the gas tax in his 2019 transportation budget, but lawmakers balked at the number. DeWine signed the revised transportation bill, including the lesser gas tax increase, into law in March.

The new Ohio transportation bill also will eliminate the state requirement for front license plates on vehicles beginning July 1, 2020.

Law enforcement had fought the change, arguing that front plates help officers identify drivers and catch criminals. Drivers generally supported the change, saying that holes drilled into front bumpers to accommodate the plates devalue their vehicles.

Pennsylvania is one of 19 states that does not have front plates.

Valerie Myers can be reached at 878-1913 or by email.