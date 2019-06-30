Christians must be known once again for our love. If we are not known for that, we will be known for nothing.

What becomes of the brokenhearted? Jimmy Ruffin asks that question in his 1966 hit song.

Are those who mourn abandoned? Or are they blessed and encouraged to return to the fullness of life?

The word "encourage" comes from medieval words meaning to "hearten" or to "give courage to." As a Christian, I believe encouragement is the heart of our faith.

Don't get me wrong: Christians are not superior to others in the art of encouragement. My Muslim and Jewish friends have been too good to me to believe that.

As a Christian, I am going to talk about what I know best: the gospels, two saints of encouragement, and a sailing adventure.

From womb to tomb, the life of Jesus is a gospel story rooted in encouragement. Before the womb, an angel encourages Mary to bear a baby. She need not be afraid for she has found favor with God. At the tomb, Jesus heals the broken heart of a wailing Mary Magdalene. Healing a broken heart is his first post-tomb act!

The Book of Acts picks up the story after Jesus disappears. There we meet Saint No. 1: Barnabas. His name means "son of encouragement."

Here is how Barnabas encourages others:

He sells his field so he can tend to the needy in his community.He persuades his friends to trust a stranger named Paul, even though Paul had been their chief torturer.He sails to Antioch to encourage a new community of faith. There the disciples are first called "Christians."He and Paul sail all over the Mediterranean to bring relief and encouragement to those starving for food and hope.

In their sailing, Barnabas and Paul anticipate the directions issued by Antoine de Saint-Exupery almost 2,000 years later:

"If you want to build a ship, don’t drum up people together to collect wood and don’t assign them tasks and work, but rather teach them to yearn for the endless immensity of the sea."

Saint No. 2 is Cheryl Sherrard, a St. Andrew's friend who died this month. Cheryl is Barnabas's twin — the daughter of encouragement.

After the death of Big John, her exuberant husband, Cheryl became the beating heart of a bereavement group whose members mutually healed each other. They wept together, partied together, and sailed together on the seas of grief and grace at Applebees. This group practiced resurrection.

Cheryl's beloved companion Mark Allen is proof of that resurrection. Mark lost his spouse a few months after Cheryl did. In my rounds as a hospice volunteer, I have never known anyone more shattered than Mark. But Mark found Cheryl and Cheryl found Mark and their broken hearts became whole once again.

Resurrection is not a "one and done" deal. As Hazrat Inayat Khan writes, "God breaks the heart again and again and again until it stays open.” Cheryl's death breaks our hearts open all over again.

What will heal our broken hearts? Love. The love that Cheryl lived and the bereavement group made real.

And it is this love, this radical and resurrecting love, which can renew churches today if we give it a chance.

But first the grim news that should no longer be news. Most churches are well on their way to the tomb: Attendance numbers are falling; maintenance costs are escalating; members' hairs are graying; and younger generations find churches irrelevant. We will die unless we sail in a new direction.

I submit that churches won't be saved by anxious preoccupation with buildings, boilers, budgets, committee assignments, stewardship campaigns, and strategic planning. Every item on this list is important, but every one is secondary to the most essential work of all: discovering what a faith community yearns for and sailing forth to explore the endless immensity of that sea.

I myself yearn for a church community that will care for the brokenhearted as Jesus, Barnabas, and Cheryl did.

I think of loved ones shattered by death; friends beset by depression; children needing food; teenagers contemplating suicide; adults addicted to opioids; communities torn apart by bigotry and shootings; and refugees from slaughter seeking new homes of hope.

Can a church be a center of well-being for the community? Can a church reverse the tide of disconnected loneliness by pouring out healing love into our neighborhoods and nation?

Christians must be known once again for our love. If we are not known for that, we will be known for nothing.

What becomes of the brokenhearted? Let's go sailing and find out. As the old hymn has it:

"There's a wideness in God's mercy, like the wideness of the seas."

Bob Anderson is a member of both St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Yardley and Newtown Friends Meeting. From a Faith Perspective is a weekly column written by members of Lower Bucks faith communities.