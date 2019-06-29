The high water at Presque Isle State Park has been good for blue dasher dragonflies.

Two Sandhill cranes were seen at West Springfield on June 22. A white-throated sparrow was seen and heard at the Hillside Park in Erie on June 21. A giant swallowtail butterfly was spotted along Dead Pond Trail near Thompson Circle at Presque Isle State Park on Wednesday. The high water at Presque Isle has been good for blue dasher dragonflies, which have been unusually abundant along the flooded trails. Wildflowers to look for now include ragged fringed orchid, black-eyed Susan, common comfrey, everlasting pea, moth mullein, partridgeberry, common skullcap, purple flowering raspberry, greater bloodwort, foxtail barley, elderberry and staghorn sumac.

— Jerry McWilliams