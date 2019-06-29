The meetings are open to the public.

Here are government meetings in Erie County next week. The meetings are open to the public:

•Erie County Council will host a special meeting regarding proposed changes to the city's Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Erie County Courthouse, 1540 W. Sixth St.

•Erie City Council meets Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Bagnoni Council Chambers at City Hall, 626 State St. Council will consider giving final approval to an ordinance that creates a community reinvestment fund.