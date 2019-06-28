Berean Presbyterian Church, 229 Dutch Ridge Road, Wayne Township: Sunday — Sunday school begins at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:15 a.m. throughout summer. Fellowship dinner follows morning worship service. Bring food items to share.

Calvin Presbyterian Church, 615 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: Sunday — 10 a.m., Community worship service in Ewing Park. Monday through Friday, church office closed. Friday — The Carpenter’s Project Set-Up Day.

Christian Assembly Church, 315 Eighth St., Ellwood City: Mondays — 10 a.m. prayer; 11:30 a.m., God Belongs to the City prayer walk.

First Church of God, 1862 Mercer Road, Franklin Township: Saturday — 9 p.m., evening prayer. Sunday — 9:30 a.m., community worship service in Ewing Park. Tuesday — 5:30 p.m., golf night. Wednesday — No program this week.

First United Methodist Church, 416 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: Saturday — 6:30 p.m., family movie night at Homewood United Methodist Church. Monday — 5:30 p.m., Boy Scouts. Tuesday — 9 a.m., quilters. Wednesday — 6 p.m., Cub Scouts. Thursday — Church office closed for Fourth of July holiday. July 6 — 1 to 4 p.m., apple dumpling sale.

Harmony Baptist Church, 4103 Ellwood Road, New Castle: Sunday – 7 p.m., Outdoor concert, Tom Walker Family in Concert.Bring lawn chair, blanket or sit on grass. Free-will offering. Wednesday – 9 a.m., quilting.

Homewood United Methodist Church, 127 First Ave.: Saturday – 6:30 p.m. — family movie night. Sunday — No worship service; 10 .a.m., Community worship service in Ewing Park. Music begins at 9:40 a.m.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 307 Wayne Ave., Ellwood City. Sunday — 10 a.m., Community worship service in Ewing Park. No service at St. Paul’s.

Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church, 258 Slippery Rock Drive, Wayne Township: Sunday — 10 a.m., Community worship service in Ewing Park.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 Spring Ave., Ellwood City: Sunday — 10 a.m., Community worship service in Ewing Park. No service at Trinity.

Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church, Wurtemburg Road, Ellwood City: Sunday — 10 a.m., Community worship service in Ewing Park.

Wurtemburg United Methodist Church, 1244 Portersville Road, Ellwood City: Sunday — 10 a.m.. Community worship service in Ewing Park. Monday – 7:30 p.m., AA. Tuesday – 6:30 p.m., sewing. Wednesday – 1 p.m. Bible study; 7:30 p.m., AA.