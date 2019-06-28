Dutchess the dog was fatally wounded earlier this month near her Feasterville home, according to an animal welfare officer.

Update: The Bucks County SPCA confirmed on Friday that an anonymous "concerned citizen and animal lover" has donated an additional $2,000, doubling the reward the animal welfare agency is offering.

The Bucks County SPCA is offering a $2,000 reward for information on who shot and fatally wounded a dog earlier this month in a Lower Southampton neighborhood.

Lower Southampton police notified the animal welfare agency, which opened an investigation into the death of Dutchess, a female German shepherd mix, who died of her injuries shortly after she was shot twice between noon and 3:30 p.m. June 13, according to Humane Society officer Nikki Thompson.

A neighbor found the wounded dog in the 1100 block of Richards Road in Feasterville, Thompson said.

Thompson said it is unclear whether the dog was shot with a firearm or pellet gun.

Lower Southampton Police Chief Ted Krimmel confirmed the shooting. A police report on the incident states someone reported a dog running loose in the neighborhood earlier that day, but no other police complaints involving the dog.

Dutchess was found near her home, Krimmel said. He added that there is no evidence the dog was abused or mistreated.

The SPCA is looking to speak to anyone with information about the shooting or video of the incident, and the reward is available if information provided leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information can call 215-794-7425 ext. 107 or email reportcruelty@bcspca.org.