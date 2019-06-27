State Rep. Jim Marshall’s bill allowing 50/50 charity raffles at college games is headed to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk after an amended version passed the House on Tuesday.

House Bill 826 was approved by the state House in a 194-7 vote. The House had previously passed the bill on April 29, but the Senate amended it and approved it 46-3 on Monday, sending the new version back to the House for concurrence.

Marshall, R-14, Big Beaver, chairman of the House Gaming Oversight Committee, introduced the bill in March, saying it would help charitable groups raise more money by updating the 2012 law that allows professional sports teams to conduct raffles. He reiterated that stance in a statement released after the bill passed.

“The 2012 law has proven to be an excellent tool for nonprofits to increase their charitable donations,” Marshall said. “Expanding these opportunities will have a positive impact on communities across the commonwealth.”

Raffles at college and university athletic events would continue to operate the way professional teams’ have, with half of the money collected going to a ticket winner and the other half benefiting a designated charity.

The bill would also allow for raffles at other team events, such as practices, scrimmages and exhibitions games. Only one drawing will be allowed per event and tickets can only be sold to those over 18.

Although current law limits raffle ticket purchases to cash only, the bill would authorize the use of credit and debit cards.

“Our Pittsburgh major league teams and their charity partners have seen great success with these raffles,” Marshall said. “The fans really enjoy the chance to win while contributing to a charitable cause.”

Original co-sponsors on the bill include state Reps. Josh Kail, R-15, Beaver, and Aaron Bernstine, R-10, New Beaver.