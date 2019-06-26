The 52nd annual Greencastle Sidewalk Days will take place on Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13, in around the Square with over 100 crafters, merchants, food vendors and community groups. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Activities and entertainment are scheduled for both days, starting with a welcoming ceremony led by Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas at 10 a.m. on Friday. Antietam Humane Society will be presenting adoptable animals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kids Zone located at the Greencastle Presbyterian Church, 57 W. Baltimore St. At 1 p.m., musician Mitch Morrill will be performing in the Square followed by Morning Sky Duo at 3 p.m. and Marshall Stone at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, entertainment begins at 9 a.m. in the Square with a puppet performance by Barb & Friends, followed by a demonstration by Thompson’s Karate Studio. Music by finalists from Franklin County Visitors Bureau’s A Capella Unplugged contest begins at 11 a.m., followed by Bob Keel at 1 p.m. and South Bound Buffalo at 3 p.m.

Baltimore Street from U.S. 11 to Washington Street and South Carlisle Street from Center Square to Franklin Street will be closed to traffic during Sidewalk Days hours.

Jay Reece Prepaid - Boost Mobile is the main sponsor of Greencastle Sidewalk Days and the event is hosted by the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce.

Entertainment sponsors include Franklin County Visitors Bureau, Manitowoc and West Penn Power. The volunteer sponsor is ELM Shoes, and Summit Health/WellSpan is the comfort station sponsor.

A limited number of vendor spaces are still available.Vendors should contact the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce at 717-597-4610, via e-mail at:

info@greencastlepachamber.org

or online at:

www.greencastlepachamber.org