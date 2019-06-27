A handful of Antrim Township residents attended Tuesday's supervisors' meeting and got an overview of the stormwater management plan.

The presentation by Amber King-Reasner, stormwater technician and assistant code enforcement officer, is part of the public outreach component of the plan.

The presentation explained how the township is going to comply with its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, reduce pollutants from MS4 (municipal separate storm sewer system), protect water quality and satisfy the requirements of the Clean Water Act and Pennsylvania Clean Streams Law.

Stormwater information, including fees property owners will be charged to fund a streamback restoration project to reduce sediment entering the Chesapeake Bay, will be included in a flier sent to township residents after billing details are finalized. Supervisors still need to hold hearings before adopting a fee to cover part of the $2.8 million needed to meet requirements in this permit cycle.

Supervisors plan to pay some of the costs out of township reserves — $42.47 for each property in the township, or about $230,000, when billing starts in 2020. What property owners will pay beyond that, if anything, will be based on the square footage of impervious area on their properties.

Minimum control measures

The township must meet six minimum control measures (MCMs):

n Public education and outreach

n Public involvement and participation

n Illicit discharge detection and elimination

n Construction site stormwater runoff control

n Post-construction stormwater management

n Pollution prevention and good housekeeping

The presentation included information on each MCM.

Meetings like the one held Tuesday evening, the flier planned for township property owners and information on the township website are part of the public education and outreach. Public participation will include events and workshops, public meetings concerning stormwater and encouraging people to help in activities throughout the year.

Information about the hundreds of stormwater outfalls in the township is a step toward tracking discharge and making sure it complies with the permit.

The township has an agreement for the Franklin County Soil Conservation District to oversee the erosion and sediment controls on construction sites. Postconstruction stormwater runoff must be the same or less than the flows before development. Control measures will be recorded on township software for tracking inspections, operation and maintenance.

A program has been created concerning township facilities and activities that could contribute to the discharge of pollutants, including vehicle maintenance, park and road maintenance, ice and snow removal and street sweeping.

"Antrim Township is required to provide training to all township staff," King-Reasner's presentation said. "The training is intended to establish general knowledge of stormwater management and identification of illicit discharge."

More information can be found in the "Antrim Action Center" on the township website:

www.twp.antrim.pa.us