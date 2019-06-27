The courtyard and parking lot project at Greencastle's Lilian S. Besore Memorial Library, the final phase of work funded by a capital campaign that started in 2010, will wrap up in July and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned during Old Home Week.

"Seeing it all come to life is really nice," said Brittny Paci, president of the library association. "It's great timing to be ready for Old Home Week."

Courtyard and parking lot

The courtyard at the rear of the library will include a small stone amphitheater along South Ridge Avenue surrounded by green space. A brick wall topped with a wrought-iron look will border the courtyard, which also will feature a raised grassy area forming a small stage on the east side.

"It provides a nice outdoor programming area," Paci said. The amphitheater will be a great space for storytime, musicians and speakers.

The courtyard will be easily accessible from the children's programming area.

"It's a really pleasant place to be outside," said Paci, who also sees it being used for library programs like yoga and the book club, as well as people who just want to read outside in the shade.

Two planting beds will feature small trees and landscaping. Two benches have been sponsored by Premier HVAC and Summit ENT, Nitterhouse Concrete is sponsoring a trash can and one planting bed is sponsored by the the Friends of the Library, according to Dana Divelbiss, a member of the library association. Other sponsorships, such as benches and tables, are available.

A walkway through the courtyard from the parking lot to the back door of the library will feature brick pavers, which can be ordered for engraving. The cost is $60 for each 4- by 8-inch paver, with up to three lines of engraving with 17 characters per line. Order forms are available at the library.

In addition to the courtyard, the $267,000 project will double the previous parking area, which was way over capacity because the library is so well used, Paci said. Land was purchased along Linden Avenue to allow the parking lot to expand.

The library's $1.2 million capital campaign began in 2010.

It has financed an addition with a multi-purpose room and kitchen on the lower level, handicapped accessible lift, restrooms on both floors, a staff room on the upper level and a patio on the west side of the building. The front desk area and office space were remodeled and new carpet, paint and window treatments were included.

The major fundraiser for the library is the Spring Fling, held every other year at Green Grove Gardens.

The evening features live and silent auctions, games of chance, music and a Taste of the Town with samples from local food and beverage vendors.

"The Spring Fling was an amazing success this year. It was well-attended and a lot of people look forward to it," Paci said, adding the March fundraiser is well-supported by the business community.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony

The courtyard ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, with an opening house continuing until 3 p.m. There will be story time, live music, face-painting and tattoos, a library scavenger hunt, giveaways and refreshments. The DVD “A Gallery of History” will be shown continuously in the community room.

Also during Old Home Week a Cultural Disney Night will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, with a showing of "Lilo and Stitch" and Hawaiian refreshments. This is part of a monthly program sponsored by the Franklin County Library System celebrating different cultures through movies, food and games.

For more information, call the library at 717-597-7920.