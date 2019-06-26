State police accuse her of illegally entering and stealing from Wesleyville VFW service office where she formerly worked.

An elected commissioner in Lawrence Park Township admitted to burglarizing a Veterans of Foreign Wars field office in Wesleyville in early April and using the office's gas card to fuel her vehicle and the vehicles of family and friends, Pennsylvania State Police investigators charge in a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators also charge that 48-year-old Michelle L. Messina-Miller admitted to using a VFW vehicle for non-VFW use on occasion and said she registered the vehicle on the Uber site because she was "curious," according to information in the affidavit of probable cause filed with the complaint.

Messina-Miller was free on unsecured bond Wednesday following her arraignment Tuesday afternoon by Harborcreek Township District Judge Lisa Ferrick on 10 criminal charges, including felony counts of burglary, forgery, insurance fraud and access device fraud. She is tentatively scheduled to return to court for her preliminary hearing on July 11, according to online court documents.

Messina-Miller could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday and online court documents did not list a lawyer for her.

Lawrence Park officials confirmed Wednesday morning that Messina-Miller, also known as Shelly Messina-Miller, is a member of the township's seven-member Board of Commissioners but declined to comment further on the matter. The township lists Messina-Miller as the commissioner for sanitation.

Troopers with the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation accuse Messina-Miller of illegally entering the VFW service office at 3112 Buffalo Road on the afternoon of April 7, a Sunday, and stealing about $1,200 worth of items, including office furniture, office supplies and electronics. Messina-Miller was previously the manager of the VFW service office but was terminated effective April 1, investigators reported.

The burglary was initially reported to the Wesleyville Police Department and an investigation was launched by borough police. The case was later turned over to state police because it was determined that the incident started outside Wesleyville, according to borough police.

A Wesleyville officer told a state police investigator that he viewed security video from April 7 that showed two sport-utility vehicles arriving at the VFW service office, and Messina-Miller was seen walking into the office. Seconds later, the security system was unplugged, state police wrote in the affidavit. The Wesleyville officer also stated to state police that he was aware that Messina-Miller was recently fired but still had keys to the office, investigators said.

State police wrote in the affidavit that the Wesleyville officer additionally stated that he was made aware of possible "issues" with past VFW credit card purchases and unauthorized gas card use by Messina-Miller.

A state police investigator said he learned during the probe that Messina-Miller had reported a flood in the basement of her Lawrence Park residence and that several of the items reported to her insurance company were similar in description to items that were purchased with a VFW credit card. The investigator received a document from the insurance company detailing Messina-Miller's claim of lost property that included invoices from two different companies. Many of the items listed on the invoices as property damaged beyond repair due to flooding are similar to unauthorized purchases made with the VFW credit card, according to the affidavit.

The investigator later learned that one of the invoices was forged and was not legitimate and the other invoice was from a business that does not exist, with its address listed as the address of the VFW service office and the listed phone number as the personal cell phone number of a resident of another county, police wrote in the affidavit.

Investigators interviewed Messina-Miller on May 24. She admitted during the interview to using her keys to enter the VFW service office on April 7, to taking items from the office that did not belong to her, to using the VFW gas card for personal use and to using the VFW vehicle for non-business use, troopers wrote in the affidavit.

Documentation from the VFW detailed $6,213.85 in unauthorized purchases by Messina-Miller starting in 2017 and unauthorized gas purchases by her totaling $1,195.69, according to information from investigators and contained in the affidavit.

No veterans or veterans' claims were affected by the thefts, an official with the VFW service office said Wednesday.

