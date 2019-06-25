Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

SafeNet Celebrity Bartending: 5 p.m., Room 33 Speakeasy, 1033 State St. SafeNet's seventh annual Garden Party's kick-off Celebrity Bartending event will include drawings, and Room 33 will donate 10 percent of sales during the event. To donate a basket or for more information, call 455-1774, ext. 235, or send an email to ctome@safeneterie.org.

Time Out Tuesday yoga events: 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Gentle Flow Yoga on the upper deck of Dobbins Landing with Kat Shindledecker, and Body Flow Yoga at Perry Square Park with Sue Lechner, 11:30 a.m. to noon and 5 to 6 p.m.

Erie VA Medical Center LGBTQ Pride Month Celebration: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Erie VA Medical Center, 135 E 38th St., second-floor conference rooms. Celebrate the achievements of LGBTQ veterans and their perseverance that led to the ability for veterans to openly serve. A brief presentation will be followed by a resource fair of VA and outside programs/organizations for LGBTQ veterans. Any LGBTQ veterans who would like to be recognized during the event can contact the Erie VAMC LGBTQ veteran care coordinator at 860-2074 or kimberly.hackbarth@va.gov.